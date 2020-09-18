Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell will continue to serve as chairman of the county commission.
The Coffee County Commission met Sept. 8 to vote for who will serve on several standing committees as well as chairman, chairman pro tem and parliamentarian.
Before the meeting, the Tullahoma, Manchester and Rural caucuses met to discuss who will serve on the standing committees. For each committee there needs to be two rural commissioners, one Tullahoma and one Manchester commissioner.
Each committee and position is elected every September.
The first position on the agenda was for position of chairman of the commission, a position in which Cordell was serving. The chairperson of the county commission presides over the sessions of the county commission to maintain order.
During the recent meeting, County Commissioner Helen Debellis nominated Commissioner Dennis Hunt for chairman, while Commissioner Bobby Bryan nominated Cordell to continue to serve.
With nominations made, the commission voted for each nominee. The first vote was Hunt, who received six votes for yes and 11 for no. Cordell received 14 yes votes and four no votes. With the higher vote count, Cordell will continue to serve as chairman of the commission.
For chairman pro tem, Commissioner Margaret Cunningham was nominated by the rural caucus. With no other nominations, Cunningham won with a unanimous vote.
For parliamentarian, Cordell nominated Joe Pedigo to continue to serve. Like Cunningham, Pedigo won the unanimous vote with no other nominations.
The final nominations and votes were for the standing committees. The Budget and Finance, Legislative, Capital Outlay, and Policies and Procedures committees chose to let the current members continue to serve, and all received unanimous votes to return.
For the Health, Welfare and Recreation committee, Commissioner Jeff Keele was nominated to the committee, with the remaining four members staying on. The nomination was accepted and passed unanimously.
The Law Enforcement Committee saw a similar change, with Cunningham being nominated and the remaining members staying on. Her nomination was also accepted and passed unanimously.
Cordell thanked all commissioners for remaining and choosing to serve on the committees as well as letting him continue to serve as chairman of the commission.
During the standing committee reports, Hunt talked about the role of chairman and how it was unique that Coffee County was one of the few counties in the region with the mayor serving as the chairman. According to Hunt, if Cordell elected not to serve then he would have the power to veto anything the commission decides on.
“That’s why most mayors choose not to be chairman,” Hunt said.
Hunt also thanked Debellis for nominating him and the commissioners who voted for him and mentioned if he were elected he wouldn’t be allowed to discuss business on the floor.
“That’s one way to shut me up,” Hunt jokingly said.
To end his statements, he praised Cordell for his work as chairman of the commission.
“He’s a stand-up guy and he hasn’t asked me to vote one way or another on any issue,” Hunt said. “I can’t say that about other commissioners in here so having said that, thank you.”
The next full commission meeting will be in November.