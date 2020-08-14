At the Monday, Aug. 10 meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Mayor Lane Curlee delivered his farewell address. His address has been reprinted in full here:
After 18 years and presiding at over 430 board of mayor and aldermen meetings, this is the last full board meeting over which I will preside. It’s hard to believe the next meeting will be my last to walk up the 18 steps to enter this board room as your mayor. I will step down at the next meeting as I hand the gavel over to Mr. Knowis. Mr. Knowis, I pledge to you my efforts to ensure a smooth transition and please know I will be available to you if I can ever be of assistance.
A special thank you to our children, Rob and Rosalyn. They both literally grew up while their dad was an elected community leader and away many evenings at meetings. I’m pleased to report neither were too negatively affected and lead normal, happy, productive lives. There might have been a few times along the way that proved challenging and a little stressful having their dad as the mayor, but it appears they were not scarred too badly.
To my parents, thank you for the use of your good names, as I know that is why I was first elected in 1982.
And now a word about Evelyn. We have been married 41 years, and 31 of those years I have been in elected leadership positions. Can you imagine someone putting up with that and enduring 16 elections? But she has! And not only put up with but has been a behind-the-scenes integral part of Tullahoma’s success. Evelyn has enhanced my good ideas and single-handedly rejected my bad ideas. She is my constant cheerleader and loves Tullahoma as much as I do. I’m reminded of the great rock band Chicago’s lyrics in the song “Just You and Me”: “She’s my love, my life … she’s my inspiration.”
Please do not underestimate her many, many contributions. She also keeps me grounded. When I got home after my first election victory 38 years ago, her first comment was something similar to what I might hear when I get home tonight: “Tomorrow is garbage day … don’t forget to take out the garbage.”
I’m asked all the time if I will miss being mayor. Yes, of course, I will miss being mayor. I’ve loved being your mayor and making good things and opportunities happen for the people of Tullahoma. It’s been an exciting, challenging and very rewarding experience. Being mayor has been an integral part of my life, and I often went to sleep thinking about what I needed to do as mayor and would wake up with the same thoughts. It can certainly be all-consuming. I have done my best to lead with a servant-leader mindset. I have always tried to be fair, respectful, kind, lead calmly and set a good example. I have always tried to present Tullahoma in a good light and never embarrass our community.
It’s been rewarding to help design a community where people want to work, live, play and raise their families. Building a community in which young families want to remain, return, or relocate has always been my goal. I describe myself as the CEO of Tullahoma: Chief Encouragement Officer.
It has been an honor and privilege to work with some excellent public servants over the years. Individuals like Sue, Pat, Wayne, Butch, Kurt, Lee, Thom, JC, Paul, Jason, C.B., Richard, Casta, Rosemary, Don, Dan, Catherine, Jon, Robin, Winston, Debi, Mary, Joe, Brian, Jana, Chuck, Jody, Jennifer and Steve. I have seen first-hand over the years what these individuals and their teams do day in and day out, and am proud of their hard work and dedication. I also appreciate the work and dedication of the appointed members of our boards and agencies … these are true public servants. Our city government is in very good hands!
One of my goals in recent years was to get more young people involved in community leadership and I am proud to see the results of that effort. I have also enjoyed introducing a new community initiative each year and challenging our residents to get involved and empowering their action. I hope the Go Green, Arts Council, Get Fit, Sports Council, Tourism, Downtown and Entrepreneur initiatives not only survive but thrive under new leadership. I also hope more community initiatives will be added. My goal has always been to position Tullahoma as the city of opportunity and innovation.
What will I miss the most? Certainly, I will miss is the interaction with the young people at their schools. Each year for many years I visited every grade in every school, telling the children encouraging stories, trying to lift them up and challenging them to do their best. I wanted them to know who their mayor is and that he cares about them.
Until the pandemic I would shake hands with every child in every grade. That’s thousands of little hands over the years! I’ve also handed out nearly 2,500 official mayor cards to children who have come up to me in stores, restaurants and at ballgames. Each one not only got a card but a little written encouragement with their name on the card. I’ll miss that interaction. I hope in some small way I have been an encouragement to these children. It’s hard to believe that shy, tall, skinny, little red-headed boy that used to ride his bike all over Bel-Aire school property, was later a lifeguard at the old city pool, and the gopher for the THS Baseball team could grow up to be the longest-serving mayor of Tullahoma. By sharing my story with them, I hope it causes every young person to think, “Well, if he can grow up and be mayor, I certainly can too,” and they would be right.
I have also enjoyed recognizing achievements by our citizens both young and old. Everybody likes a little pat on the back, and I have always felt by recognizing folks for a job well done, in some small way it makes them feel special that their achievement did not go unnoticed by their community. I hope in some small way to have successfully provided encouragement to folks from all walks of life.
As best I can figure I have worked with approximately 50 different aldermen over the 18 years. Although we didn’t and don’t always see eye to eye on every issue I have respected each and every one. I have always tried to preside in a professional and fair way. I also believe each did what they thought was in the best interest of the community. I have done my best to make sure every voice is heard. I will always appreciate and have fond memories of these relationships.
Through my 31 years of elected community leadership, I have met thousands of Tullahoma residents. I consider each a friend and wish only the best for everyone. Many, many residents have said to me some very kind things the past several months. I appreciate their encouraging words.
Thanks to many people and partners, a great deal has been accomplished over 18 years. By three different measures we are the number one micropolitan city in the state. We still believe in excellence in education. Greenways have been extended. We are getting closer to having nearly every resident within a half-mile of a fitness opportunity. Splash Island is an incredible asset for the young and young at heart, and the renovation of D.W. Wilson Community Center has been a plus. C.D. Stamps Community Center is a tremendous asset. We will soon have a state-of-the-art police station. We are strongly positioned as a retail, medical, art and aviation hub. We offer the fastest internet in the country. We will soon have an even more vibrant downtown. We are a very safe community. The city government has an excellent bond rating. Parks have been added and improved. Tullahoma is a more green community. Our airport continues to be a valued asset. We have seen much quality growth. I believe more great things are in store for Tullahoma and I look forward to hearing about many more high points in Tullahoma’s future.
Tullahoma has been my home for over 60 years and is a very special and unique place. I love our community and the people who live here and thank you for the wonderful opportunity you have given me to serve as your mayor. It has been a true honor and labor of love. My overall challenge has been to leave Tullahoma a better place than when I first arrived. I hope I have lived up to your expectations.
It’s hard for me to believe, but since I was first elected aldermen at the tender age of 26 in 1982, 31 of my last 38 years have been in elected leadership positions … alderman for five years, member of the Tennessee General Assembly for eight years and mayor for 18 years.
You are perhaps familiar with Teddy Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” quote, part of which reads: “The credit belongs to the man who actually is in the arena, whose face is covered by dust, and sweat and blood, and who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes up short again and again because there is no effort without error and shortcoming, but actually strives to do the deeds, who spends himself in a worthy cause.”
Friends, I have been in the arena 31 years. It’s time for my exit. Thank you. It truly is a great day to be in Tullahoma.
Mayor Lane Curlee will pass his gavel over to Mayor-Elect Ray Knowis at the next city board meeting, which will take place at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.