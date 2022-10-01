2A - coffee county logo.jpg

County Mayor Judd Matheny has explained how the county will proceed with its fundraising to help finance the new animal shelter.

“I want to move a little quicker than we’ve done in the past,” Matheny told Capital Outlay in a briefing that he repeated at the Health, Welfare and Recreation meeting that immediately followed. “I’m working on putting together a steering committee of five people that would make a 501(c)3, separate from Coffee County but could raise money to match the money we have,.”