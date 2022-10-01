County Mayor Judd Matheny has explained how the county will proceed with its fundraising to help finance the new animal shelter.
“I want to move a little quicker than we’ve done in the past,” Matheny told Capital Outlay in a briefing that he repeated at the Health, Welfare and Recreation meeting that immediately followed. “I’m working on putting together a steering committee of five people that would make a 501(c)3, separate from Coffee County but could raise money to match the money we have,.”
These five members have not been named, but they would provide an autonomous effort, separate from the county.
The County Commission has earmarked $500,000 in ARP funds as a seed fund for fundraising.
Matheny said that this 501(c) 3 will continue that effort through pledges and donations from businesses, industries.
“I think this county can very easily match that $500,000. We have some citizens interested in large donations,” Matheny said, without disclosing the names or what these people would donate.
“They want to see feasibility studies. They want to see plans, obviously,” he said.
Matheny said that it would be important to start prepping the site, once chosen, to show the county’s resolve to build a shelter.
Matheny said that the fundraising efforts of the steering committee would be coordinated with the mayor’s office to simplify matters.
“We are behind the curve of every county that borders us on the facilities themselves, the operating budgets, so we have some catching up to do but none of those counties started out in as good a position as we’re starting out in. They actually started out in worse positions,” Matheny said.
The steering committee will be a group that the county will legitimize as a bona fide organization supported by the county and 100% of the funds generated would go to dedicated line in a county budget to fund the capital expense.
The five-member group could then turn into a board of directors once the non-profit is established. Following the model of adjacent counties, the non-profit would aggressively seek donations with charity events, gold and silver sponsors that could, once up and running raise six-figure dollars.
Matheny noted that the non-profit would manage fundraising, but not be in place to manage the facility.