Blood Assurance and Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis are calling on residents to donate the gift of life during National Volunteer Month.
Since 1991, the month of April has been dedicated to honoring all volunteers throughout the United States, as well as encouraging volunteerism, like giving blood.
In recognition of the occasion, Knowis is featured in a new Public Service Announcement produced by Blood Assurance.
“As the mayor of the city, there are some things that are high on my list of priorities, none more important than health care,” Knowis said in the video promoting giving blood during April. “Having a clean supply of blood and blood products is vital to the health care of our citizens.”
Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to the city’s only hospital, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. The nonprofit has a donation center at 604 N. Jackson St.
“I’m thankful every time I pass by this donation center,” noted Knowis. “I’m the recipient of blood from a bypass surgery 30 years ago, and had it not been for that, I may not be here today.”
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
All individuals who donate from April 1-30, will receive a commemorate Super Donor t-shirt.