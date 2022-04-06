The mayor of Tullahoma is now empowered only to convene certain committees at his or her discretion, after a vote from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
In March, the board approved an ordinance that changes language in the current city code regarding the mayor’s ability to convene two different committees, an internal affairs committee and a policy committee. Previously, Chapter 2 of Title 1 of the Tullahoma Municipal Code required the mayor to appoint both a policy and internal affairs committee after the “organizational meeting” of the city board.
The new ordinance, Ordinance 1572, changed the language from mandatory to discretionary, falling more in line with actual board policy, according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody.
According to Moody, records indicate the policy committee has only met “infrequently over the last 20 years or more” rather than each year. In working with City Attorney Steve Worsham, city officials believe the two committees were used before the city established the office of city administrator in the 1980s, with the business of those committees then taken over by the city administrator.
The new language states the mayor “may, at his discretion, establish from members of the board of mayor and aldermen a policy committee and an internal affairs committee” rather than the compulsory language from the previous ordinance. Additionally, the new language states both committees may not be made of fewer than three aldermen, with one of the aldermen designated as chairman.
On the first reading of the ordinance, held at the end of February, the board passed the ordinance in a 4-0 vote. Aldermen Jenna Amacher, Daniel Berry and Sernobia McGee were all absent from that meeting. During the March meeting, Amacher took issue with the proposed language.
She argued that having committees made up of anything less than the full board would flout transparency and undermine board members not put on those committees.
“With us being such a small board as it is, if you’re going to establish such a committee, it should be the entire board itself, so as to not undermine the others in their legislative capacity,” she said, indicating she would be voting against the ordinance.
Moody clarified that the existing language more so did the things Amacher disliked, saying the previous ordinance specified both committees could be no more than three people, and that those aldermen could not be on both committees. Instead, she said, the new language stipulated that the committees were not required and that the mayor, should he choose to convene them, would not be limited to designating only three aldermen to them. If he so chose, Moody said, the mayor could, in fact, appoint the entire board to either or both committees.
“When I spoke to the mayor, he had a similar concern,” Moody told Amacher. “We left the language where the mayor would have the flexibility to either choose a subset or choose the whole board.”
Amacher then attempted to amend the proposed ordinance to state that either committees must be the full board; however, her amendment failed for lack of a second.
Moving back the original motion, Amacher argued that anything either committee decided upon would have to be brought to the full board and decided upon anyway; therefore, establishing either committee was “just having a meeting to have a meeting.”
“We might as well just have the meeting and all of us be privy to the conversations that are had,” she said.
The board then passed the ordinance on second reading unanimously.