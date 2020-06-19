Each candidate running in the Aug. 6 municipal election was asked three questions to let the people of Tullahoma know about them and where they stand on the issues.
Below are the answers from all four people contending for the mayoral race: Aldermen Daniel Berry and Ray Knowis, Karl Smithson and Eugene London (write-in).
Alderman Daniel Berry
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
DB: Tullahoma is my home. I grew up here, played youth sports, and eventually football at Tullahoma High School where I graduated from in 1999.
My family is my world. I have an incredible mother who is my biggest supporter and critic. A younger brother Bryan and sister Emily, both in healthcare. I could not be prouder to call both of them family and friends. We recently lost my father. Like me, he was not a perfect man but taught us that our imperfections make us stronger and that you never quit trying to be better than you were the day before.
My background is technology-related to the education and government sectors, as well as business development. I have had the privilege of working with local governments and school boards across the U.S. and Canada, implementing systems to make them more transparent and accountable to those they serve as well as coaching them on how to function efficiently.
As you get to know me, you will find that I do not like to talk about myself, am not one for photo-ops, and I do not like to be recognized for just doing my job. I prefer having a cup of coffee at one of our local businesses or sitting on your front porch to talk about how we can be better. My favorite part is rolling my sleeves up and getting to work.
I believe in leading by serving and inspiring those around you to take action and get involved. Leadership is an opportunity to listen to and serve others, understanding that it is not about you, but rather those around you. That is the mentality I will bring to City Hall as your mayor.
2. Why are you running for mayor?
DB: From a 10,000-foot view, Tullahoma is a wonderful city, but when you bring it back down to an individual level and start listening to people, you realize it is time for change.
We talk about growing, but we will not let our builders build. From new construction to renovations to expand a home or business the city does everything it can to say no, when we should be finding ways to say yes. Regulations and codes are arbitrarily enforced for reasons of retribution or even simply “we don’t like the aesthetics of this.” While we are out trying to attract the next big box store, our locally owned businesses are being held back and because of that they are closing or moving to neighboring cities. Running a business or building in Tullahoma should be a positive experience, but it’s not. This has to stop.
When it comes to our residents, we are not listening to your priorities. You are standing up and yelling as loudly as you can for the city to fix your roads and sidewalks. We held meetings, said we listened, and even came up with plans, but when it came time to fund these projects, we decided it was not that important and the money needed to be used somewhere else. Our tax dollars are your money and should be spent responsibly on things to make your life better.
Our poverty rate is over 18% according to the 2018 statistics, homelessness is on the rise, and we have entire neighborhoods that have been neglected. Now add in an increase in drug use and addiction, and a mental health crisis that is overlooked.
Tullahoma, we are better than this. I am running so that I can fight for you.
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as mayor?
DB: I bring passion, experience, and leadership.
I believe in Tullahoma, know that we can be better, and am willing to and have been fighting for you. This race is not about me or checking a box on my to-do list, it is about us, and building a better Tullahoma that is fair and equal for everyone. Something like those before us can be proud to hand down to the next generation. Somewhere along the line, we got complacent.
With my background in technology, we will move towards making our government more transparent and easily accessible. You should be able to instantly access everything you need to know about Tullahoma from your phone, tablet, or computer. I will introduce new initiatives that focus on our small businesses. "Promote Tullahoma" will be the first of those. Weekly I will schedule visits with businesses to do on-location live Facebook interviews to help you reach global audiences and incoming tourists. We tout that we live in a high-tech community. Let's start acting as though we do.
I have experience working with local governments and school boards across the nation, helping them achieve transparency and coaching them on how to function as a board. I will use the connections I have made to create a nationwide network of fifty mayors from small towns like Tullahoma. The purpose is to share ideas and find ways to work together. Tullahoma will be the epicenter of change and collaboration. Change starts locally in small towns just like ours all across America.
I will continue the commitments I made as your Alderman. I will continue the weekly Facebook Lives to keep you informed. We'll also hold regularly scheduled town halls to give you a chance to be involved and engaged in the city government.
Alderman Ray Knowis
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
RK: I grew up on a farm in southern middle Tennessee where my father was a farmer and my mother was a schoolteacher at a 2-room school where she served as principal. Upon graduation from high school I attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as an engineering student. I dropped out of college after the first year and married my wife, Ann. That was the best thing I ever did.
After working on second shift on an assembly line at a factory job for 5 years I was able to complete a 3-year course in Machine Design from a Technical College. I took a job with the Trane Company in Clarksville, TN. After 2 years there, I was offered a job at AEDC as a designer in the Propulsion Wind Tunnel Design Section.
After 2-1/2 years at AEDC there was a reduction in force and I was let go. I subsequently accepted a job offer from Micro Craft, which meant I could stay in Tullahoma. I was with Micro Craft for 31 years growing in management responsibilities from Designer to Senior Vice President of Engineering at the time of my retirement.
Early in my career at Micro Craft I took a leave of absence went back to school at Vanderbilt University where I was fortunate enough to attend on a full tuition scholarship. Upon graduation from Vanderbilt I had numerous job offers but chose to remain in Tullahoma with Micro Craft. I subsequently earned a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management from the University of Tennessee.
Upon my retirement from Micro Craft I started my own consulting business, Management Consulting Services, offering technical and business management services. After a successful career as an industry manager and many civic organizations I decided it was time to offer my experience as an elected official.
2. Why are you running for mayor?
RK: The city needs an experienced leader who has no other business interest other than serving all the citizens as Mayor. I have no other business interests or groups that will detract from my service as a full time Mayor.
When I was initially elected as Alderman, Mayor Curlee took advantage of my experience in the aerospace industry and appointed me to the Tullahoma Airport Authority and the Tullahoma Regional Planning Commission, both of which have responsibility for economic development. I had also had previous experience on the state sponsored Southern Middle Tennessee Entrepreneurs Centers (SMTEC). After my re-election in 2018, I was also appointed to the Tullahoma Area Economic Development [Corporation] (TAEDC) which also serves as the Tullahoma Industrial Board.
So my focus as an elected official has been on economic development. As your Mayor that is where I will continue to focus my attention. I see that as the best way to stimulate our economy and avoid any property tax increases.
As for my role in civic organizations, I have had the opportunity to serve as Rotary International’s District Governor for the Eastern half of Tennessee. In this role I had the opportunity to meet with business leaders across the region to learn their best practices in their communities that made them successful as well as finding some practices that were not so successful. This experience provides me with knowledge that no other candidate can bring, knowledge that I offer Tullahoma.
When I asked for the voters to elect me as Alderman I committed to listen to their concerns and be responsive. I continue to make that commitment as Mayor. At this time I make an additional commitment and that is to create unity in our city of which all citizens in our city will be proud.
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as mayor?
RK: I bring Experienced, Proven Leadership to keep our city moving.
As an aerospace business manager, I was responsible for a staff of over 200 employees consisting of engineers and craft personnel operating from four different sites around the country including the site here in Tullahoma. Our contracts included NASA and most all of the aerospace prime contractors. My operating budget was in excess of $20 million, almost the same size as the Tullahoma city budget. When expenses exceeded revenues I didn’t have the luxury of raising taxes, I had to cut expenses and find resourceful ways to operate. I will use that experience when approaching the Tullahoma city budget during this critical time.
My most recent management experience was with the University of Tennessee Space institute where served as the Aerospace and Defense Program Manager for their Hypersonics programs. These programs included other universities and the Air Force. My diversity of management experience with industry and the government uniquely qualify me to serve as Mayor.
In addition to my service as Rotary International’s District Governor have been very active as a civic leader in our community. Organizations in which I have served include the University of Tennessee Space institute Support Council, Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Children, Trinity Day Care for Adults, Hands on Science and the Arnold Community Council. I am also a current member of the Tullahoma [Area] Chamber of Commerce.
As your Alderman for the past 5 years I have focused on Economic Development, serving on all related city boards. With over 45 years of management and leadership experience, I know how to get things done and keep Tullahoma moving.
While we can’t do much about the traffic on highway 41A and 55, we can improve our local streets and sidewalks. This I commit to do.
Eugene London Jr.
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
EL: I grew up here in Tullahoma. I started out in school at St. Paul’s and transitioned to the public setting. My dad is a legend of Tullahoma, as far as an official, and the Londons are known for sports. I’ve run a technology business for 27 years, and I’ve seen a lot of success in business. I have a strong business background. I’ve served on bank boards the past 15 years. I served at American City Bank, where I was the vice chairman of the bank board, so I understand budgets. I now serve on Citizens Bank with the directors as well. I was chamber president in 2011, and I’ve received several awards from the city of Tullahoma.
2. Why are you running for mayor?
EL: I’m running because of the people. The people are asking me to take their voice to city hall, and that’s my plan, to make sure everyone has a voice. It was never a job I wanted, but the people came to me and said, “Eugene, would you please jump in and help us out? We need another choice.’
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as mayor?
EL: My focus is really on health, wealth and education. Tullahoma is in a great shape economically. Lane Curlee has done a good job of putting us on a great economic trajectory. I do not want to disturb that at all, as far as retail. We’ve been moving in the right direction. My focus would be trying to figure out how to bring some clean manufacturing jobs to Tullahoma.
I want to make sure people have access to the tools that are necessary in order to build wealth and retain wealth. We need to educate the people, make sure everyone knows what they can do in order to do all they can do to be a great citizen of this town and the United States.
The other thing that I’m hoping to bring is access to technology to help in fighting crime and also injustice. There’s no reason why our town, being a very, very high-tech town, why we don’t have camera systems in different places. [I want to be] employing the community to help with policing.
All the things that are going on in our country. Tullahoma can be an example to this nation on how to do things the right way. We have some success in those areas.
Karl Smithson
1. Tell us a little about yourself.
KS: I was born in Nashville in 1948, and my father had a degree in engineering from Vanderbilt, so we moved here. He worked for AEDC. So I’ve been in Tullahoma basically since the third grade, except for about a 10-year period when we lived in Nashville.
I tell people that most of my life I’ve been an unemployed, impoverished, mentally ill, disabled homeless person. I ran for mayor in Nashville in 1991.
2. Why are you running for mayor?
KS: I think I can make a difference. I want to be an advocate. I’ve been an advocate for the mentally ill and the homeless. I was noticing where Alderman Blackwell is coming up with the diversity council. She said there’s systematic racism in Tullahoma, so I plan on being there [for that group] in July. Also, the whole country is going through a spiritual crisis right now. So why not Tullahoma lead the way in changing things?
A long time ago I read an article in Newsweek Magazine called “How the Bible Made America,” about how historians are finding out the Bible is more important as the founding document than the Constitution. We have to have a civics class in the Constitution. Why not a history class, make it legal, about how the Bible made America? I’m in favor of devotionals and prayer in classes. We’ve got a more conservative Supreme Court, so we’ll be able to change things.
3. What can you bring to the city of Tullahoma as mayor?
KS: When I was in Little League, my coach was Joe Irving. He was a former mayor of Tullahoma, and he was retired. So I’m 71 years old, so I can be an advocate 24/7. I’d go out to the people and talk to them instead of them coming to me.
I’m a very excellent listener, so that’s where I would be an advocate. Rich people don’t need an advocate. They get their voice heard anyway. I’d mainly be an advocate for the lower-income people, the disabled and the minorities – also for immigrants, too. I noticed Alderman Berry said that it wasn’t relevant to Tullahoma, but I think it is. The Coffee County Commission, to their shame, I think, took a vote saying they wouldn’t take any immigrants here into Coffee County. I think that’s terrible. We all know this country was built on immigrants, so I would be in favor of Governor Lee’s leading the way to bring immigrants into Coffee County