McAlister’s Deli will be sharing genuine hospitality to Tullahoma as it will have its grand opening this Monday.
The deli restaurant’s grand opening will take place at its location at 1501 N. Jackson St., in the former Radio Shack next to Northgate Mall and Quality Inn, at 10:30 a.m. Just before the grand opening there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.
McAlister’s Deli is encouraging the community to make a stop by offering the first 135 customers free tea for a year, according to Southern Rock Restaurant CEO and owner David Blackburn.
Back in August, Blackburn said he loved the location for the restaurant, as about half of the franchises’ developments end up in second generation spaces, and thinks McAlister’s Deli will be a great fit in Tullahoma.
Southern Rock Restaurants owns and currently operates over 130 McAlister’s Deli restaurants throughout 12 states including: Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, Illinois, Virginia and coming soon to Pennsylvania. There are 38 McAlister’s Deli locations in Tennessee, including the soon to be Tullahoma location. Southern Rock Restaurants’ headquarters is located in Franklin and was founded in May 2011.
For information, visit www.mcalistersdeli.com or follow the store’s Facebook page at McAlister’s Deli (Tullahoma, TN).
About McAlister’s Deli
McAlister's Deli was founded in 1989 as a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and famous sweet tea. In addition to dine-in and takeout service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has 500 restaurants in 29 states.
For more information, visit either McAlistersDeli.com, or find the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.