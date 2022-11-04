4A - McAlister's opening.JPG

McAlister’s Deli will be sharing genuine hospitality to Tullahoma as it will have its grand opening this Monday.

The deli restaurant’s grand opening will take place at its location at 1501 N. Jackson St., in the former Radio Shack next to Northgate Mall and Quality Inn, at 10:30 a.m. Just before the grand opening there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony courtesy of the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce.