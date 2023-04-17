Bethany McKee

Bethany McKee

 Photo provided

Bel-Aire Elementary School is buzzing with excitement as Bethany McKee has been named assistant principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

“I have loved serving Tullahoma City Schools as the special education coordinator, and I am excited to begin a new adventure with Bel-Aire Elementary School as their first assistant principal,” McKee said. “I look forward to working with Dr. Epley, getting to know the students and staff, and being part of the hive.”

Tags

Recommended for you