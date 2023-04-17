Bel-Aire Elementary School is buzzing with excitement as Bethany McKee has been named assistant principal for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
“I have loved serving Tullahoma City Schools as the special education coordinator, and I am excited to begin a new adventure with Bel-Aire Elementary School as their first assistant principal,” McKee said. “I look forward to working with Dr. Epley, getting to know the students and staff, and being part of the hive.”
McKee has been a teacher in Tennessee since 2014, after moving from Prattville, Alabama. She started teaching in the Volunteer State as a preschool special education teacher at Thomas Magnet School in Shelbyville. McKee then moved to TCS in 2017 when she began as a K-3 resource teacher at Jack T. Farrar Elementary School. In 2018, she became a preschool special education teacher before taking over as Special Education Coordinator in October 2021.
"I'm so excited that Bethany McKee is now a Bee,” said Bel-Aire Principal Dr. Clint Epley. “Mrs. McKee brings a unique skill set to our school and is someone who will love our students, support our teachers, and engage with our wonderful families."
TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens shared Epley’s sentiments and stated that she is thrilled to have McKee at Bel-Aire.
“I am so happy to introduce Bethany as the first-ever assistant principal at Bel-Aire,” said TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens. “Bethany has proven to be extremely dedicated to her profession and cares deeply about her students. In her current role as Special Education Coordinator, Bethany has been a positive, supportive and helpful resource to our students and teachers. She is currently pursuing her doctorate, which punctuates her commitment to lifelong learning.”
During a special-called meeting in February, the TCS Board of Education unanimously approved the addition of five new positions for the 2023-24 school year. Included in those roles is ensuring that each of the four TCS elementary schools has an assistant principal. Last month, it was announced that Jill Kimzey had been named the assistant principal at East Lincoln Elementary School, and Sandy Klonaris is joining Robert E. Lee Elementary School.
The Board of Education additionally approved a full-time CTE Director at Tullahoma High School. Jessie Kinsey, who currently serves as CTE Director and an assistant principal at THS, will take over the full-time CTE Director role. That move will require THS to also hire a new assistant principal for the upcoming school year.
“These school-level leadership roles are needed in light of the varied needs of students, staff members and families, the important role of instructional leadership in the educational journey of our students and ensuring a safe environment for all,” Dr. Stephens said.