A local art teacher has received a special recognition for her work in the classroom.
West Middle School’s Kathy McMillan was named the 2021 Tennessee Middle Region Art Educator of the Year by the Tennessee Art Education Association.
McMillan is one of a limited number of art educators across Tennessee to be recognized for her contributions to the art education field for 2020.
McMillan said she was “so proud and excited” to receive the distinction.
“I am excited about getting statewide recognition because I love being an art teacher and sharing my students’ artwork on social media,” she told The News. “I want to spread the joy of creating art to all students and parents.”
Director of Schools Catherine Stephens said it was “an absolute honor” to have McMillan represent the district and the Middle Tennessee region in this fashion.
“Ms. McMillan has a passion and talent for art and shares it endlessly with our students,” she said. “If you visit Ms. McMillan’s classroom you will see many projects and creations in various stages of completion and you feel a true joy and love of art, facilitated by this outstanding educator.”
Stephens added McMillan contributes to the district’s culture of celebrating the fine arts each day by “growing the love of art in our middle school students at West.”
“I could not be more thankful to have this type of educator in our district making a difference in the lives of those students she serves.”
This is not the first time McMillan has received recognition from the state arts education association. Four years ago, McMillan was nominated by TAEA President Janis Nunally for the Middle Division Teacher of the Year and won it. This year’s nomination came from Tullahoma City Schools Fine Arts Coordinator Atticus Hensley, who works at West along with McMillan.
He told The News he nominated McMillan for the award this year because she exemplifies the standard of excellence for Tullahoma’s visual arts teachers.
“Ms. McMillan teaches the visual art standards day in and day out, and she does this in a way that is fun for her students,” he said. “She hits the fundamentals of techniques and materials and gives her students a solid grounding in how to express themselves in a visual format, yet she does it in such a way that her students don’t even know that it is happening. I think that is something that all teachers should aspire to.”
McMillan runs her own Twitter account, through which she displays the myriad creations her students construct over the course of the school year.
While the year 2020 has had multiple challenges for people, McMillan said 2020 has been an exciting one for her. In addition to receiving the TAEA Middle Region Art Educator of the Year award, she will also have some of her personal artwork published in an art education magazine this month. Her work is scheduled to appear in the November 2020 edition of SchoolArts magazine.
Additionally, McMillan said some of her work has been on display virtually through the Frank Juarez Gallery in Milwaukee. “Pushing the Envelope: An Online Mail Art Exhibition” ran from Sept. 8 through Oct. 31 both in person and online inside the contemporary art gallery in Wisconsin. The exhibition was a collaboration between gallery owner Juarez and Nancy Walkup, the editor of SchoolArts Magazine. The exhibit features more than 100 artworks from 32 different U.S. states and several countries, including China, Germany, England and Japan.
McMillan is one of just five artists in Tennessee to have her artwork on display in the exhibit.