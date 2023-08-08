2A - MDS foods 2.jpg

A request by MDS Foods to acquire additional acreage at the Joint Industrial Park for a large-scale expansion was temporarily put on hold by the Purchasing Committee July 25.

The plant’s planned expansion will create a production facility and add 80 new jobs to its current warehouse and packaging facility. To accommodate the expansion MDS Foods is seeking an additional 2.43 acres from its neighbor, a parcel of land designated by the county for a Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus on 7.25 acres. Just beyond that area, the Coffee County Health Department joint facility will be built.

