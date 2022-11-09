Tullahoma city logo

Following approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to seek a downtown improvement grant, the city has been awarded the 2022 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Downtown Improvement Grant for Facades.

The grant will be open for applications from eligible recipients for improvements to their building facades. Eligible improvements include: window rehab, painting, brick repair/repointing, signage, awnings, lighting, doors, entryways, etc. Roofs, sidewalks and landscaping are excluded.