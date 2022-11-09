Following approval by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to seek a downtown improvement grant, the city has been awarded the 2022 Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Downtown Improvement Grant for Facades.
The grant will be open for applications from eligible recipients for improvements to their building facades. Eligible improvements include: window rehab, painting, brick repair/repointing, signage, awnings, lighting, doors, entryways, etc. Roofs, sidewalks and landscaping are excluded.
“Downtown Tullahoma is seeing a lot of investment in development. With this program we can make an investment in revitalizing our downtown and help small businesses,” said TAEDC Chairman, Dr. Lynn Sebourn. “We want to see the downtown momentum continue and become a key destination for our city and region.”
A meeting will be held at the City Hall Boardroom located at 201 W. Grundy Street, on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., to cover the grant requirements and application process. All local business owners and building owners within the downtown area are encouraged to attend. This grant provides funds to eligible recipients for improvements to their building facades. Individual applications (business/building owners) are responsible for a 50% match for their project.
For more information, please contact TAEDC Executive Director, Winston Brooks, at 931-247-1574 or wbrooks@tullahomatn.gov.