Memorial Day

Memorial Day services will be at Tullahoma’s History Park on Friday, May 26, as the community will gather to remember those who bravely served their country, giving their all in defense of freedom.

Ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with Mayor Ray Knowis welcoming the public to the 3rd annual Memorial Day Services and introducing expected dignitaries, which will include Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny, State Senator Janice Bowling and State Representative Rush Bricken. Rev. Ricky Wade is set to do the invocation.