Memorial Day services will be at Tullahoma’s History Park on Friday, May 26, as the community will gather to remember those who bravely served their country, giving their all in defense of freedom.
Ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m. with Mayor Ray Knowis welcoming the public to the 3rd annual Memorial Day Services and introducing expected dignitaries, which will include Coffee County Mayor Judd Matheny, State Senator Janice Bowling and State Representative Rush Bricken. Rev. Ricky Wade is set to do the invocation.
After the presentation of the colors and playing of the National Anthem, Sandy Sebren will introduce guest speaker Howard Thompson. Thompson served as Executive Officer in Qui Nhon Sub Area Command, Vietnam. He has also served as a past Post Commander and Quartermaster for VFW Post 10904, Commander of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90 and a member of American Legion Gold Star Post 78. He also was a recipient of the Governor’s Gold Star Volunteer Award for Coffee County for 2020-2021.
There will be a dedication of 24 new engraved pavers that will join the over 600 already in the walk sponsored by the Shady Grove Garden Club.
Shirley Hurley will also be recognized at the event before the Veterans Memorial Scholarship recipients, Zayland Spinner of Tullahoma High School and Macey Fletcher of Moore County High School, are lauded for their work.
The event will end with Justin Sells, who received the Veterans Memorial Scholarship last year, performing “Taps.”