The public is invited to attend a Memorial observance that will be held Friday at the Veterans Memorial Park.
“The city of Tullahoma will celebrate our country’s Memorial Day on Friday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park,” announced Sandy Sebren, Veterans Memorial Project Chair for the Shady Grove Garden Club. “Mayor Knowis will welcome the public and dedicate the 62 newly installed engraved brick pavers.”
The memorial walk is now made up of around 600 memorial paving stones, a project that continues with more pavers to come, with proceeds helping to fund the club’s charitable work.
Guest speaker for Friday’s event downtown will be retired Air Force Col. Beverly Boyles Lee and there will be special introductions for out-of-state guests who have served at AEDC.
A new feature to the Memorial gathering this year will be the presentation of the scholarship winners by the Shady Grove Garden Club. The three seniors, Abigail West of Tullahoma High, Dylan Scruggs of Moore County High, Luke Irwin of Coffee County High, all earned $2,000 scholarships.
“This year our goal of giving scholarships to descendants of veterans was realized and accomplished through the sale of the engraved brick pavers laid at the Veterans Memorial Walk,” Sebren noted.