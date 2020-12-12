Dr. Ed Kraft and Mr. Mike Gray were recently added to the Micro Craft Board of Directors “Both of these gentlemen have had stunning careers in the aerospace and defense industry. Earlier in their careers, both Dr. Kraft and Mr. Gray worked for Micro Craft with Mr. Gray now serving as an advisor to the CEO and Board of Directors. They bring an abundant amount of knowledge and expertise to Micro Craft and we are truly fortunate to have them join our board,” stated Dr. Kenneth W. Sullivan, Micro Craft, Inc. President/CEO.
Dr. Edward M. “Ed” Kraft has over 50 years’ experience in testing and evaluation in the government, industry, and academia. He recently served as the Associate Executive Director for Strategic Initiatives at The University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI). Dr. Kraft retired as a member of the federal Senior Executive Service as a Senior Leader serving as the Chief Technologist for ground testing in the Air Force Test Center where he was the top national technical expert for testing of systems in aerodynamic, propulsion and space ground test facilities that simulate flight conditions. Dr. Kraft previously held various positions at Micro Craft and Allied Aerospace which included Vice-president of Enterprise Development, Executive Vice-president, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technical Officer. He is a nationally recognized leader in the innovative integration of high-performance computing with testing to improve defense acquisition.
Mr. Michael B. Gray is the Executive Business Advisor for the Commander, Air Education and Training Command (AETC) and its subordinate commanders. He advises the AETC Commander regarding organizational change and technological innovation to enhance professional military education, training and force development. Mr. Gray is an accomplished global leader with a 20+ year track record in maximizing operational efficiencies and bottom-line growth across Fortune 500 companies. He is a recognized turnaround agent with success in leading service delivery for both government and commercial projects and known for his ability to mentor and develop high performing organization and next generational leaders. Mr. Gray is the former Senior Vice President, Operations Finance with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC).
Dr. Kraft and Mr. Gray become the newest member of the board as Ms. Candy Taylor and Mr. Kevin LeMay rotate off the board. The officers for the 2020/2021 term are Dr. Kenneth Sullivan, Chairman of the Board and Mr. Mike Duncan, Secretary. Mr. Tim Jochim, an attorney with Walter & Haverfield, LLP is the fifth member of the current Micro Craft Board of Directors.
About Micro Craft
Since 1958, Micro Craft, Inc. has provided support to the aerospace industry, NASA, and the Department of Defense (DOD) with prototype models and flight hardware. Involved in the development of virtually every major domestic and many foreign fixed wing, rotary wing, and 3 missile system programs since the 1950s. Micro Craft, Inc. has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2011. It is a certified Small Business that is AS9100 Rev. D certified, providing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing services to the aerospace and defense industry. Micro Craft offers aerospace, mechanical, electrical, mechatronic and systems engineering. Specialty areas include aircraft, spacecraft, test facility, and instrumentation system program management, manufacturability analysis, production jigs and fixtures design and development. Micro Craft also provides wind tunnel modeling and instrumentation, stress analysis and modal analysis for wind tunnel models and industrial machines.
With over twenty years’ experience with hypersonic programs, Micro Craft was the Prime contractor for NASA’s X-43 (Hyper-X) program. Cybersecurity compliance is of upmost importance to our organization, Micro Craft has implemented all DFAR controls (NIST 800-171) and is preparing for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In 2020, Micro Craft is implementing Deltek/Costpoint software for our accounting, manufacturing and program management systems.