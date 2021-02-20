Micro Craft has named Michael Gray as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this position, Mr. Gray will report directly to the President and CEO, Dr. Kenneth Sullivan.
Mr. Gray will be responsible for all aspects of the operations of Micro Craft. After a stellar career at the highest levels of SAIC and the Air Force Air Education and Training Command (AETC), Mr. Gray returns to Micro Craft.
They announced in August an incredible investment in Facilities, Machinery, and its Team and in December, they named two new Board Members that have National Status in the industry. They also announced the appointment of Mr. Jay Wood in a new position of General Manager. Even in the midst of COVID-19, we have complied with CDC Guidelines and continued to operate.
Since 1958, Micro Craft, Inc. has provided support to the aerospace industry, NASA, and the Department of Defense (DOD) with prototype models and flight hardware. Involved in the development of virtually every major domestic and many foreign fixed wing, rotary wing, and missile system programs since the 1950s. Micro Craft, Inc. has been employee-owned (ESOP) since 2011.
It is a certified Small Business that is AS9100 Rev. D certified, providing engineering, manufacturing, quality assurance, and testing services to the aerospace and defense industry. Micro Craft offers aerospace, mechanical, electrical, mechatronic and systems engineering. Specialty areas include aircraft, spacecraft, test facility, and instrumentation system program management, manufacturability analysis, production jigs and fixtures design and development. Micro Craft also provides wind tunnel modeling and instrumentation, stress analysis and modal analysis for wind tunnel models and industrial machines.
With over twenty years’ experience with hypersonic programs, Micro Craft was the Prime contractor for NASA’s X-43 (Hyper-X) program. Cybersecurity compliance is of upmost importance to our organization as well, Micro Craft has implemented all DFAR controls (NIST 800-171) and is preparing for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). In 2020, Micro Craft implemented Deltek/Costpoint software for our accounting, manufacturing and program management systems.