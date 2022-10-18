microburst.jpg

The microburst which cut a swath through parts of Manchester Wednesday packed as much of a punch as an F-1 tornado according to an assessment by the National Weather Service that investigated the scene of destruction this past week.

Winds reached up to 85 miles per hour, NWS investigators estimated, accounting for the destruction some had thought was caused by a tornado. The straight line winds from the microburst were centered on the area of Unity Medical Center off Interstate Drive in Manchester. The footprint of the microburst was around 250 yards, spanning from the 111 Exit off of Interstate 24 to McMinnville Highway.

