The microburst which cut a swath through parts of Manchester Wednesday packed as much of a punch as an F-1 tornado according to an assessment by the National Weather Service that investigated the scene of destruction this past week.
Winds reached up to 85 miles per hour, NWS investigators estimated, accounting for the destruction some had thought was caused by a tornado. The straight line winds from the microburst were centered on the area of Unity Medical Center off Interstate Drive in Manchester. The footprint of the microburst was around 250 yards, spanning from the 111 Exit off of Interstate 24 to McMinnville Highway.
The destruction left in its wake included considerable roof damage suffered at the Coffee County Raider Academy, the Farmer’s Co-Op, the BP Station and some private structures in the area. The storm also left an estimated 8,000 Duck River subscribers in the dark, some for as long as 24 hours.
According to the NWS, a microburst is a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening. There are two primary types of microbursts: 1) wet microbursts and 2) dry microbursts. Wet microbursts are accompanied by significant precipitation and are common in the Southeast during the summer months.
A microburst begins development of a thunderstorm and the water droplets/hailstones being suspended within the updraft. Sometimes an updraft is so strong it suspends large amounts of these droplets and hailstones in the upper portions of the thunderstorm. There are many factors that can lead to evaporation cooling (sinking air) and therefore weakening of the updraft. Once this occurs, it is no longer capable of holding the large core of rain/hail up in the thunderstorm. As a result, the core plummets to the ground. As it hits the ground it spreads out in all directions. The location in which the microburst first hits the ground experiences the highest winds and greatest damage.