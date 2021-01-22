A local retailer is crying over spilled milk after a man jumped up on a carousel at Walmart and poured a gallon of milk on himself in an apparent social media stunt – a stunt that could make that gallon of milk very expensive for the prankster, if he is caught.
The milk-wasting culprit had fled the scene by the time police arrived, although it is suspected video evidence of his misdemeanor offense will show up on the internet shortly, given a friend was seen videoing the entire incident.
According to Walmart employees, a black male jumped up on top of a shopping bag carousel on Lane 2 of the local retailer and poured a gallon of milk on himself.
“He yelled obscenities prior to pouring the milk on himself,” police reported of the incident. “Asset Protection staff stated they observed another male subject video recording the incident. There was another male subject standing in the area, watching and laughing. They attempted to stop them from leaving; however, the subjects ran out of the store together.”
Police suspect his bizarre behavior was some type of social media challenge. While the incident seemed to be simply a prank, Walmart is not laughing, as management says the incident damaged the carousel on which the man was standing.
“The bag carousel is not turning properly,” police reported, noting the mechanism will need to be taken apart and cleaned. At present, the damage is estimated at $1,000.