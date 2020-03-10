Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA) president Brian Skelton recommended a resolution to the board to approve a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant (REDLG) during their regular meeting on Feb. 20.
A resolution is required with each formal application TUA submits to the USDA for the REDLG program. The resolution serves as verification to the USDA that the TUA board of directors has reviewed and approved the loan application prior to submission. The resolution relates to the city of Tullahoma’s up to $1,000,000 loan application to build new aircraft hangars for the Tullahoma Airport Authority (TAA).
The city of Tullahoma has proposed construction of two 12,000 square foot aircraft hangars located at the Tullahoma Municipal Airport. The total project is estimated to be $1,850,000 and the city of Tullahoma is in need of an additional $1,000,000 to fund the project.
City Administrator Jennifer Moody previously suggested the application during TUA’s regular meeting in January for the loan in order to assist TAA to the TUA board, acting as a liaison between the board and TAA.
The USDA REDLG Loan is a “pass through” loan where TUA would receive the funds and then pass those funds to the ultimate recipient, the city of Tullahoma, in this case. This program is a zero percent loan program. The maximum repayment term is 120 months.
“The loan could be up to $1,000,000 but could also be around $700,000 depending on how the application is accepted,” Skelton said. “As the city of Tullahoma is a partner with TUA on economic development and a zero risk recipient, I recommend approving this loan to them.”
The resolution was passed unanimously, prompting Skelton to submit the application for the USDA REDLG Loan.
