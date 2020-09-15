The Miss Winchester Beauty Pageant is a new addition to the Fall Winchester Wriggle to be held Saturday, Sept. 26 in downtown Winchester.
Winchester Wriggle is a semiannual art experience guiding participants throughout Winchester’s Historic Downtown District; promoting fine art, musical talent, and cultural diversity. At each business, you will enjoy a variety of specials, refreshments, art, music and more Wriggle around the entire Downtown District to catch it all. After the beauty pageant a Lip Sync Competition will be held at the amphitheater at 8 p.m. Contact Lauren Martin at Winchester Main Street for additional information.
The pageant will be held at the Kiwanis Amphitheater on the side street by the Oldham Theater at 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. with registration beginning at 4 p.m. To ensure social distancing no changing facilities will be available, you must come dressed. Pageant attire. You do not have to reside in Winchester to compete.
There will be seven categories: Baby Miss - newborn to 18 months old; Wee Miss - 19 months to 3 years old; Tiny Miss - 4-5 years old; Petit Miss - 6-8 years old; Junior Miss- 9-12 years old; Teen Miss - 13-16 years old; and Miss Winchester – 17-24 years old.
Entry fee is $40 including photogenic, which should be brought to registration with child’s name and age on back of photo no larger than an 8 x 10. There is a sibling discount if you have two or more children from the same family, the entry fee is $35. Proceeds from the pageant will go towards college scholarships.
You may pick up entry forms at Belles and Beaus in downtown Winchester or email missmusicrow@gmail.com. You can pay entry fee through Paypal at missmusicrow@gmail.com, check, money order, or cash.
Deadline for entry is Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Judges will be from out of town.
For additional information or entry form contact Yvonne Stewart at missmusicrow@gmail.c