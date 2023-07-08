Mississippi State University congratulates more than 4,000 students who were named to the spring 2023 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Area students making the President’s List in Starkville include:
Taylor Misiolek of Gruetli-Laager
Jennifer Kanan of Tullahoma
Anna Schnable of Tullahoma
Cassidy Conway of Elora
Landon Meadows of Manchester
Logan Meadows of Manchester
More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Madison Dochety, of Tullahoma, receiving a Bachelor of Accountancy Summa Cum Laude from MSU's Adkerson School of Accountancy.
Ashley Gilliam, of Manchester, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Cum Laude from MSU's College of Arts and Sciences.
Anna Schnable, of Tullahoma, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.
