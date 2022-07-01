Local artist Steve Smith has sought to bring variety and culture to the Tullahoma art scene with a collection of Moai heads that line a portion of the CSX railroad.
What started as a plan to make statues for gardeners to decorate their backyards with has become an undertaking even larger than Smith could have imagined. He shared that the overall cost he has invested into the Moai gallery reaches nearly $25,000, with the most recent statue costing $3,300.
“I was going to do small ones for gardens. I knew a guy that was connected with Amacher Nursery, and I was going to do them where people could buy them for their backyards and gardens. Then I thought, ‘I’ll try a few big ones.’ Those first two I made, I had them at Bonnaroo, in the Convention Center. The year that they burned down the arch, [the organizers] said that if they hadn’t burned it down, they would’ve put [the statues] there.”
After discussing the possibility of having the Moai set up at the Hands-On Science Center, Smith settled on creating his own gallery, where he could watch over them and add to their number.
Six statues currently stand in the lot on 103 Marbury Road, and they range in heights from roughly 5 feet to nearly 20. Their impressive size belies their hollow nature, and Smith shared that the largest and newest addition weighs roughly 1,000 pounds.
The statues quickly became a popular site for visitors to come take pictures, and Smith’s addition of a Moai head with a hollow face allows visitors to peer out from the perspective of one of these solemn giants.
“Little kids will just run up and hug them,” he said. “They’re not scared of them or anything; it’s not like a monster or something. There was this little, tiny, skinny girl that hung out of the face of the little one. It looked like it was eating her!”
While not trained in art or sculpting, Smith has traveled the world to get inspiration for his works. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith had intended to travel to Peru, to take in the culture and art of the area.
“I’ve always done things and built stuff. It’s really getting kinda crazy now,” he said. “Tennessee Crossroads is wanting to interview me. They want me to go on the show and stuff, but I’m not done yet with everything. I’m wanting to do another [statue] that’s just a little smaller than the one that’s currently on the end, and I want to put up a pavilion with a bench where people can sit.”
“It’s come a long way,” he said. “I’m going to do a StoneHenge next to them if I can get the money. I’m going to do the stones the way they are currently, with some missing or laying down. If I had the money, I could do it. I’m looking at probably about $25,000.”