With less than two months to go, Bonnaroo officials announced via social media a change in 2021 lineup Thursday as Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have pulled out of the festival.
“Unfortunately, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will no longer be able to join us on The Farm this fall,” officials stated. “And now for the good news: Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL have been added and are ready to bring the good vibes to Centeroo.”
RÜFÜS DU SOL will perform on Sunday, Sept. 5 while Khruangbin will perform on Friday, Sept. 2. No tentative schedule for the festival has been released.
The 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary and will take place Sept. 2 – 5 at The Farm in Manchester.
This year’s festival will see the Grand Ole Opry, featuring special guests, take place on Thursday, Sept. 2, to help kick off the festival after taking 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday will see Run the Jewels, Khruangbin, Glass Animals, Deftones, Jack Harlow, Grace Potter, Nelly, Dashboard Confessional and more perform, followed by headliners Foo Fighters and Megan thee Stallion.
Saturday’s acts include My Morning Jacket, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Incubus, Phoebe Bridgers and Seven Lions, as well as headliners Lizzo and Tame Impala.
Concluding the festival on Sunday are Lil Baby, Deadmau5, Leon Bridges, Young the Giant, Brittany Howard, Flogging Molly, The Struts and more, with Tyler, the Creator and RÜFÜS DU SOL closing down The Farm.
Tickets went on sale for general admission, general admission-plus, VIP and platinum tiers on March 31 and sold out on April 20. Shuttle packages from Nashville and Chattanooga went on sale June 25 and can be purchased at bonnaroo.com/tickets.