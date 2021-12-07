Two days after Tullahoma beat back one kind of Cyclones in the football state championships, the town at large was hit with another kind of blustery weather foe.
At 7:42 a.m. an EF-1 tornado touched down in the northern portion of town, downing trees and power lines, upending roofs and other structures and damaging homes. Multiple neighborhoods in the northern and northwestern sides of town, including Ledford Mill, Short Springs and Marbury roads, lost power as the clouds cleared and the gusts blew away from town.
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency said the situation was “fluid” but that drivers should avoid the roads in any storm-affected areas. According to Coffee County EMA Director Allen Lendley, the storm may have been a “low EF-1 tornado,” which was later confirmed by the National Weather Service. The twister touched down in the Moore County area, crossed Binkley Road and headed toward Ledford Mill Road, where multiple homes and barns sustained roof damage.
According to the Huntsville National Weather Service office, the Moore County tornado estimated peak wind speed was 86 miles per hour. The twister lasted approximately two minutes, from 7:42 to 7:44 a.m. with an estimated width of 80 yards and estimated path length of 1.17 miles. More damage from the Bedford and Coffee County sides was still being assessed, which may add to the path length, the office said.
Kristin Luna, in The Fairways subdivision off Ovoca Road, said she and her husband only had moments to get into their safe space in their home with their pets before the storm moved over their house. She initially thought the 7:45 a.m. alert on her phone was another AMBER alert, she told The News, but the blaring of the tornado sirens in town told her it was “time to move.”
She said she grabbed her dog while her husband grabbed their cats and they moved to their interior bathroom—the only room in their entire house without windows.
“We hadn’t been in there 30 seconds when the power went out and we were sitting in complete darkness,” she said. “Then the air seemed to shift above us, and it became really loud. The wind was so loud, we never heard any of the trees fall.”
Just as quickly as the storm arrived, Luna said, it moved away. She estimated they were in their safe room for no more than five minutes.
“It really seemed like the quickest storm,” she added.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority crews set to work immediately, focusing on areas with downed utility poles, like Marbury Road. TUA announced at about 8:30 a.m. that power was affected or disconnected in more than a dozen neighborhood areas, including Hillwood, Oakwood, Country Club, Marbury Road, Sherwood, Jennings Point, Arnold Avenue, Wanda Lane, Riley Creek Road, Settlers Trace, Hunters Ridge, Hickory Hills, Ovoca Road and Tara Estates. Crews were still working into the afternoon Monday to restore power to many of those areas and urged customers to have patience as crews continued to get poles replaced and the electric systems back up and running.
“TUA crews are working across the area to restore power where it has been lost,” the utility authority said in a statement, “but replacements like this will take some time. Thank you for your patience.”
According to TUA officials, the initial number of customers without power due to the storms was in the neighborhood of 2,500. Mutual aid calls went out, and crews from Shelbyville Power and Winchester Utilities came to Tullahoma’s aid in the restoration and cleanup process. By around 11 a.m. TUA announced it had restored power to about 2,100 customers, leaving the number still in the dark around just 400.
Those 400 customers were mainly found in the Tara Estates, Marbury Road, Wanda Lane, Ridgewood and Arnold Avenue areas, TUA said.
Crews were able to restore power to another 100 customers by around 2 p.m., with crews from Tullahoma, Shelbyville and Winchester still working on repairing downed utility poles and lines.
Tullahoma Public Works crews were also out on Marbury Road, blocking the road to motorists as utility crews worked to clear felled trees and power lines. That work was still ongoing later into the afternoon. TUA President Brian Skelton told The News there were around 20 customers still without power in the Arnold Avenue area as of 9:30 p.m., though crews were working to restore power as quickly as they could.
Additionally, he said, the storms damaged a “backbone fiber,” which affected just over 200 fiber customers. As of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, TUA officials said the number of customers without power was down to just 12, and only 40 fiber customers were experiencing outages, as crews worked through the night to restore services.
“We hope to have everyone back in service as soon as possible,” the utility authority said. “Thank you for your patience.”
In addition to city crews, scores of neighbors powered up their chainsaws to help those with downed trees in their yards. Jared Johnston and Dave Palmer answered a call for help from Antonio Zarraga, whose large front yard tree knocked down a power line and blocked the driveway of his Riley Creek Road home. Luckily, he said, the tree fell away from his house, but once he came out to assess the damage, he saw the destruction of his home and yard.
His car, which was parked behind his house, suffered damage from a blown away volleyball court, multiple trees were knocked down onto his property as well, but luckily his home was spared from the majority of destruction.
Even more luckily, he said, his neighbors came out within about 10 minutes to help him clear out the tree. Multiple men and children could be seen moving large limbs and bundles of twigs over near the road in neat brush piles while others got to work sawing the tree trunk into smaller, more manageable pieces for tree or road crews to pick up later.
Like Zarraga, Luna has a mountain of tree debris in her backyard. Four large trees were ripped out of the ground or snapped by the force of the winds, though nothing damaged her home. Her house was also damaged in the last tornado Tullahoma saw touch down, in 2016, before she and her husband lived there.
“It knocked down a huge tree in the front yard then that also took off a corner of the home and had to be rebuilt,” she said of the previous storm. “We were lucky this time it only ripped our four large trees and narrowly escaped hitting the house, though all the houses behind us also have extensive tree damage.”
Multiple calls for offered assistance went out on social media following the storms. Licensed home inspectors, roofing professionals and even a disabled veteran offered to help those with debris and damage to clean up their homes or tarp damaged roofs free of charge.
“If anyone needs any help cleaning up after today’s weather, I’m available and will not charge anything,” one man posted. “I’m a disabled veteran and would enjoy to have something to do.”
His offer was met with dozens of suggestions for where to go, as well as plenty of gratitude for his willingness to help.