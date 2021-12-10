The Monday morning tornado that slammed parts of Tullahoma leaving behind significant damage along its small swath was the first December tornado ever in history in Coffee County and was one of five tornados to hit the Volunteer State Dec. 6.
The twister, which has been rated as an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale according to the National Weather Service assessment of the damage path, packed winds of up to 90 miles per hour and hit just before 8 a.m. An EF-1 tornado is one rated with winds 86 to 110 miles per hour and is labeled as “weak” by the rating scale, although, as evidenced in the North Jackson area, where outbuildings were tossed, signs smashed, fences gnarled, trees uprooted and electrical lines downed, an EF-1 can inflict significant damage.
The survey summary revealed the tornado touched down in the Raus community near Smith Chapel Road at Elijah Parker Road in far southern Bedford County at 7:40 a.m., where it caused EF-0 damage, including blowing down a wall at the Raus Community Center and knocking down trees on Powell Hollow Road.
Moving eastward, the tornado crossed into Moore County and strengthened to EF-1, where it blew down numerous trees and caused minor damage to several homes along Brinkley Road, Ledford Mill Road and Motlow College Road. The tornado then moved into Coffee County, continuing to blow down trees and damage homes in areas along and near Ledford Mill Road. The tornado weakened as it entered and moved across northern portions of the city of Tullahoma, where it damaged signs and outbuildings along North Jackson Street, then blew down numerous trees and caused minor roof damage to homes on Normandy Road, Marbury Road, Arnold Avenue, Riley Creek Road, around the Lakewood golf course, and in the Lake Tullahoma Estates and Breckenridge neighborhoods before lifting eight minutes after it first touched down.
The length of the tornado was found to be 8 miles, and its maximum width was 100 yards, NWS officials said. There were no reports of injuries in the twister, which was forewarned in a warning issued by the NWS minutes before it hit.
The tri-county tornado joins Trousdale, Lawrence, Overton, Pickett and Monroe counties with the distinction of having tornados on Dec. 6. All of the other Volunteer State tornados were rated at EF-O, which carry wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale.