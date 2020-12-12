The COVID-19 pandemic has hit businesses in ways owners never previously imagined, forcing them to adapt to remain viable, and Franklin County’s Montana Drive In is being recognized nationally for its efforts to overcome the odds.
The drive in has been selected as a finalist in Barclays US Consumer Bank’s “Small Biz Big Wins” contest. The Franklin County theater was chosen for the top 10 from a 3,000-entry, nationwide field.
Barclays says it wants to help business owners bounce back from the challenging events of 2020 and is giving away a $50,000 cash prize to one small business owner and awarding cash prizes to other contestants.
The victor will be decided through online voting, and those who would like to support Montana Drive In’s effort may do so by voting once daily online at www.smallbizbigwins.com.
The online voting deadline is Monday.
Montana Drive In Owner Beth Rhoton, who also happens to be Winchester’s city administrator, said she was surprised at what she had deemed a longshot that has turned into a near reality with a chance to win the event.
“I found the contest one evening and wrote the submission from my phone and never thought we would hear back from them,” she said. “When we were contacted about being a finalist, I was in shock.”
Rhoton said the contest is a blessing at a time when her business needs an optimistic gesture the most.
“I don’t want to describe this year as terrible, but difficult might be a better explanation,” she said.
Rhoton said the pandemic definitely changed the drive in’s operational routine.
“We have been forced to do things we never saw ourselves doing, as did many other small business owners,” she said. “We are in the movie business and never thought there would be a day we didn’t show movies, let alone become a venue for live shows and private events.
“We have learned to adapt.”
Rhoton said the opportunity to be a finalist in the Small Biz Big Wins contest has shined a light on the outdoor theater’s dark screens.
“If we can win, we can be assured to make it ‘til spring,” she said. “We have always had faith and determination that we will make it through this pandemic, even when our peers have closed their doors.”
Rhoton explained that surviving the pandemic goes way beyond just staying in business.
“It is about more than just us,” she said. “It is providing employment for our staff and providing a safe outlet for our community. All are equally important in the big picture.
“I hope that the public can see it in their hearts to help us by voting every day and spreading the word to all their friends and family.”
Rhoton said that having three small theaters —the Oldham Theater’s two historic operations and the three-screen drive-in — during a pandemic has been a challenge.
“As we watched our 20 years of hard work come to a complete halt, we had no choice but try to be creative and think outside the box to survive,” she said. “There were very few options for our indoor theaters, so it would be up to our creativity to generate enough income at the Montana Drive In to support the whole company.”
Rhoton said that movie companies have not been releasing new products, and without new releases, the movie business is at a standstill.
“Our indoor theaters were forced to close, and we did our best to transfer all staff to our drive-in,” she said, explaining the adaptation procedures. “We ran free or low admission for older movies to get people in to buy our concessions.
“We worked with entertainment and production companies to bring in national talent and bring them to our community.”
Rhoton said the drive in was successful with several different types of concerts — on-site contemporary gospel, video broadcast concerts and disk jockeys with light shows.
“These times are extraordinary, and it doesn’t look like it will improve in our industry anytime soon, and our concerns for recovery are great,” she said. “Our drive in has historically stayed open during the winters in Tennessee, but this year may be different.”
Rhoton said that with no outside shows during the cold months, management has been brainstorming ways to bring customers to venues during the winter months.
“At times, it would have been more economical for us to close, but providing for our employees is a top priority,” she said. “Our employees were struggling as much as us.”
Rhoton said the drive-in partnered with a local church that does food drives with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“The demand for food was skyrocketing, and they needed a pick-up location that could handle the long line of cars that were coming for help,” she said, adding that up to 1,300 families were served each week.
Rhoton said that by providing the venue, the 30 to 40 employees from the three theater operations received free food in return.
“It was a win-win for us and our employees, and we are being great community partners,” she said. “If we were to win the money, we would make sure that we are able to continue paying our bills and we would be able to assure our employees they would be able to work through the winter.
“Our success or ability to thrive affects more than just our family. This would be a blessing to us all.”