City Administrator Jennifer Moody presented information on the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the Noon Rotary Club, answering public questions and addressing concerns related to previous iterations of the plan.
“As you know, we’re in the process of revising this,” Moody said, referring to the 2040 plan, “but I thought you might want to see the actual plan document. It will look something similar to this in the end.”
Moody explained one of the benefits of working with the Walker Collaborative Group was their graphic and visual approach to providing plan documents, which include graphs, maps and photo examples of neighborhood projects.
“In talking with citizens, I’ve frequently met people who really just don’t understand what it is. What is the plan, when we talk about having a comprehensive plan? The best way that I can explain it is: it’s meant to be this 40,000-foot-view vision and guiding document for what we think Tullahoma is going to be like in the next 20 years. One thing that I would say about the plan is to describe what it’s not. It’s not an economic development strategy. It’s not a catalyst for growth. It’s not a plan for how we attract people to Tullahoma. What it is, is a forecast. We did not look beyond the current city limits.”
Moody indicated on a provided map, which is included in the online version of the plan, where land beyond the city limits of Tullahoma extended. She explained that these swathes of land were privately owned and unlikely to request annexation to the city for development.
“Many years ago, cities could initiate annexations,” she said. “They would have economic development strategies, industrial recruitment strategies, and they would extend water, sewer, and power lines out to where they thought the city was going to grow. As industries were recruited or land developed outside the city limits, it would be annexed in. That is no longer allowed under Tennessee law. Property owners are the only ones that can initiate annexation. Property owners have to request to be annexed by the city.”
\She went on to explain that the intention of the plan was to outline the city’s (desire) for land use and limit the development of land outside of those (desires), which derive some basis from historical usage and development.
“One of the things that we look at is how many people are going to be here. We recently crossed 20,000 in population,” she said. “Looking historically, we’ve had about one percent growth per year, for many decades. We are now anticipating one percent growth per year. There’s a myth out there or a conspiracy among the citizens that the plan for the city is to double or triple in population over the next 20 years. That is absolutely false. If you read the plan document, what we have said is that we anticipate a change from one percent to two percent growth. That translates to about between 1,100 and 2,200 new residents.”
She then explained that the plan was designed to support that level of growth in population through housing development, mobility infrastructure, protection of natural and cultural resources, economic development, recreation and facilities, such as utilities and schools.
Moody also addressed the potential development of the acreage farm behind Tara Estates and Macon Manor, on the land that is locally referred to as the Anderson Farm. The land was previously owned by the Thomas family and extends from East Grundy Street to Tara Estates and Macon Manor. Multiple routes of egress are planned for this land, and future developments will not rely on Tara Estates as their sole route of travel.
“While we were developing the plan, a large tract of land changed hands,” she said. “That is about 200 acres of agricultural property. The Thomas Farm was bought by a couple from New York, and although they have been frequently referred to as developers, they have never developed any property. Their intent is to develop this property, but it will be the first time they have done a development of any type. When they purchased the property, they reached out to our city planner, but primarily, the thing they reiterated is that they want to build something that the community will support and that the residents of the area want.”
While many development plans for this property were not open for discussion at this meeting, Moody confirmed that the couple does not intend to use the land for commercial development nor for the construction of rental properties.