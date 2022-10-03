Moody at Rotary

City administrator Jennifer Moody provided a physical copy of the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan for Rotary members to peruse after she answered questions in a public forum.

 Caitlin Able photo

City Administrator Jennifer Moody presented information on the Think Tullahoma 2040 Comprehensive Plan to the Noon Rotary Club, answering public questions and addressing concerns related to previous iterations of the plan.

“As you know, we’re in the process of revising this,” Moody said, referring to the 2040 plan, “but I thought you might want to see the actual plan document. It will look something similar to this in the end.”