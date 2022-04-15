A bid to repeal several exemptions in the Tullahoma Municipal Code will go back to the drawing board after discussion from the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen and public comments against the measure.
At its April 11 meeting, the city board voted to postpone consideration of Ordinance 1576, which would have repealed in its entirety a section of the city’s municipal code that provided exemptions for certain business, peddlers, solicitors, etc. (Section 9-208 of Title 9).
Title 9, Chapter 2 of the city code outlines the guidelines and permitting requirements for peddlers. Generally speaking, the statute outlines how long permits are valid and who is eligible to receive them. According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the statute requires permit applicants to provide identifying information as part of the process, which would allow the Tullahoma Police Department to conduct background checks and allow for a review of whether the intended activities comply with all other city ordinances, including traffic requirements and the zoning ordinance.
“Such a review process is meant to ensure that the health, welfare and safety of the citizens of Tullahoma are protected from unwanted or potentially deceptive or criminal activity,” Moody said in a memo on the subject.
The section at issue, 9-208, lists several entities, individuals and organizations that are exempt from the permitting process. Including in the exemptions are “persons selling wholesale to dealers,” “newsboys,” “bona fide merchants who merely deliver goods in the regular course of business” as well as “charitable, religious, educational, patriotic, or philanthropic organizations.”
According to Moody, a “recent request for the city to allow hawking or solicitation of newspaper sales from the roadside” brought the statute up for review and updating. Regional Circulation Director Phil Hensley and Vice President & Group Manager Keith Ponder met with Moody to outline the plan for newspaper hawking and provided a list of several locations along Northwest Atlantic Street where a hawker could be stationed safely in order to sell newspapers. Hensley told Moody the hawker would wear a reflective safety vest and would potentially begin hawking the weekend of April 16 and 17.
After discussing the issue with city officials, The News officials were notified by the city administrator that she and Mayor Ray Knowis had “significant concerns and reservations” about the idea of allowing newspaper hawkers in the city.
Moody told Hensley via email the city did not see a “public good or benefit for allowing this activity in Tullahoma.” Further, Moody said, the city would have “serious concerns about the liability, physical safety of your workers, and the significant distraction and safety issue that it would be to drivers.”
Further, Moody said in her email, state restrictions on hawkers already exist and the city was “likely to amend our municipal code” to follow the state precedence by “prohibiting it on all local streets in the near future.”
Both Hensley and Ponder spoke out against the measure at the meeting Monday night during the public comment portion of the evening.
While times have changed, Hensley said, the importance of a well-informed community remains.
“You don’t want to get your news off social media exclusively, I don’t believe, so I think the newspaper is a very important part of our community,” he said, noting that The News has tried to remain a community partner since its founding in 1881.
“Repeal of the exemptions is bad for business and for the greater good of our community,” Hensley said. “The ordinance does not simplify the code by removing the exemptions; it adds more regulations.”
Additionally, Hensley said, the reasoning for proposing the ordinance did not cite any existing issues with the statute as it currently exists, prompting him to ask why this particular section was “targeted for repeal.” He further stated that two different revisions of the municipal code had taken place over the years, neither of which sought to repeal that particular ordinance, which he said was “for good reason.”
Hensley also pointed out that repealing the exemptions would mean the “charitable, religious, educational, patriotic, or philanthropic organizations” also listed in the section would thus be required to file permits, which he noted are only valid for 30 days per previous sections of the chapter.
“I submit this would severely handicap some of the organizations that support our community and provide for the greater good,” he said. “What would that mean for church groups who want to raise funds for their church group in their parking lot? Will they have to be permitted in order to do so? Would Girl Scouts selling cookies at Walmart need a permit?”
Ponder said the proposed repeal was “creating a solution when there isn’t a clear problem” and characterized the move as “an overreach.”
“In a community that rightfully prides itself on being business friendly, this feels very unfriendly to your oldest business in the community,” he said.
The Tullahoma News, Ponder said, has been “honored” to serve the community “through thick and thin,” but that the city already had “more than enough regulations.”
Ponder also touched on the 30-day permit issue, questioning the board if The News would then be required to submit a permit and the associated fee every single month and asking board members to consider the criteria.
Ponder closed by reiterating how The News is honored to serve the community at large, but that there was no need to repeal the specific provision of the municipal code.
“In my view this repeal is unwieldy, it’s unnecessary and it’s ill-conceived,” he said, thanking the board for its service.
Greg Gressel, Chairman of the South Jackson Civic Association, also spoke to the ordinance, saying he was concerned about the possibility of adding more restrictions on the service organizations would harm their missions.
“To put yet other restrictions upon what they’re trying to do and all that they do for the city of Tullahoma, I would think this is something that we would want to reject,” he said, adding that repealing the exemptions would “be a mistake.”
When it came time for the board to consider the ordinance, Moody backtracked on the consideration, saying there was “no rush” and “no urgency” in her intent for the ordinance.
“My only intent was to make sure that we had a process where anyone conducting these types of businesses would have to come forward and seek a permit from the city,” she said, adding that communication was at the heart of the issue.
“Clearly some of the public comments tonight tell me that there’s a lack of good communication that’s occurred, and I would like your consideration of my request to probably just defer consideration of this,” she said. “Send it back to me, let me communicate with the entities that would be affected, understand what maybe unintended consequences this would have and come back to you with a recommendation.”
Alderman Jenna Amacher took great issue with the proposal, saying the ordinance would greatly affect tourism, business, the arts, events and more.
“I completely agree with The Tullahoma News that this is over-regulatory; it is outside of the wheelhouse of what the city should be promoting,” she said. “It is basically usurping the authority of the board of mayor and aldermen, number one, but it is also usurping the Constitution.”
Alderman Daniel Berry also agreed that the proposed repeal was over-regulatory.
“I one hundred percent agree,” he said to Hensley and Ponder in the audience,” and had it not been withdrawn, I would have voted ‘no’ against it. But I do see taking it back and getting some comments and feedback from the citizens.
“Overall, I don’t like it.”
Berry then moved to postpone consideration of the motion until such time that Moody felt it would be better brought back before the board.
Amacher said she would not support the motion to postpone because she felt there was enough support to kill the motion outright.
Blackwell said she supported deferring consideration until any potential unintended consequences could be eliminated, highlighting how it may affect the board members themselves during their reelection campaigns and the multitude of nonprofit organizations in town as well as car wash fundraisers and the paper.
“I’m hoping that we can come up with a better solution, if there even needs to be one, because, as of now, I just see this having a lot of unintentional consequences,” she said.
The board postponed the ordinance consideration until a later date in a 6-1 vote, with only Amacher opposed.