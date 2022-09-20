Following its denial at the previous board meeting, due to the consent agenda not being approved, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought back a motion to purchase three new police vehicles under state contract pricing.
Discourse arose when City Administrator Jennifer Moody pointed out that the state contract pricing that was attached to the previous motion had expired and that a new contract had not yet been released.
“I’ve talked to several police officers, and they’ve said it’s imperative that they have those cars,” said Alderman Kurt Glick. “The cars we would be replacing are costing a lot in maintenance, and prices aren’t going down in vehicles. I think it would be best to act as soon as we could to reduce the maintenance and take advantage of maybe a lower price. It might be new state contract pricing, but if the current state contract pricing is still the best deal, I would make a motion that we go with that.”
Further discussion arose regarding the need to provide vehicles for local law enforcement while acknowledging the apprehension of approving a purchase of an unknown amount of city funds.
“Our officers need vehicles,” said Alderman Daniel Berry. “It is my understanding that one had to drive a personal vehicle here to let someone else use a vehicle. I also agree that it is extremely time-sensitive. I also agree that delaying this just makes the cost go up. I know that we need it, but I also want a number in front of me to know what I’m voting on. I apologize to our officers, but we’re in this situation because of poor decisions last week. I can’t support it without having numbers in front of me.”
Aldermen Jenna Amacher and Bobbie Wilson brought up their displeasure with a “big ticket item” having been present on the consent agenda.
“When this item came before us last year, I specifically asked for it not to be on the consent agenda, and I had multiple questions in regards to make, model, mileage, [and] condition,” said Amacher. “Show me the need, and I want to support the police department in any way possible; however, the purchase of over $100,000 should never be on the consent agenda. We should be having this discussion.”
The chief of police was not present to provide comments or answer questions, as the motion to purchase the vehicles for the department was raised during the meeting. No notice was given to request his presence, due to the item not being on the meeting agenda.
Amacher directed a question at the city administrator, confirming that the vehicles had not already been purchased.
“I honestly don’t understand what we’re voting on,” said City Administrator Jennifer Moody. “I don’t know if I’m being directed to purchase vehicles based on the state contract pricing that was in the agenda packet last week or if you’re asking for state contract pricing that is not yet available. Obviously we have not already purchased three vehicles. That failed to be approved last week.”
Wilson made a statement that “a few of us from last week stressed” a desire to see fewer “big ticket” items on the consent agenda, a point which Moody refuted. Discussion continued on whether the item should have been on the consent agenda in the previous meeting.
“Mayor Knowis, this is so unusual that I don’t understand how the board can have the authority to approve a purchase without a number in front of them,” said Moody.
“You don’t question our authority,” Amacher retorted, cutting her off.
“I’m not questioning any authority. Mayor, I am being reprimanded for keeping a professional tone and saying only things that are true, and you’re continually allowing me to be interrupted by an alderman. I don’t think it’s appropriate. I am not speaking as a board member. I am asking for direction from this board. You’re making this an impossible job. No one could do this job without communication and direction. You’re, right now, talking about voting to approve a purchase with no purchase amount in front of you, so how can I have clear authority to allow that purchase to go through?”
Amacher objected to Moody’s speaking, requesting that the Mayor silence her until the discussion of the board was complete.
“She is giving us information that we need, and I recognize the city administrator to continue to give us that information. You’re out of order for stopping her from talking,” Knowis said to Amacher.
“I do feel a duty and an obligation to ask questions when I’m not getting clear directions from this board so that I can run the city. This is a multimillion dollar organization that you guys are playing with. These are games that are being played right now,” Moody remarked, as Amacher objected. Mayor Knowis silenced her. “Mayor, I just ask that I be treated with the respect that I deserve. I have fulfilled my obligation and my duties to the best of my abilities every day that I have been a part of this city, and I am just asking for clear direction from this board. I don’t think it’s proper to approve a purchase for an unknown amount of dollars, and I’m telling you, the last conversation I had with Chief Williams was that the state contract pricing, that was available when he drafted last week’s agenda [item], that it has expired. We don’t yet have new state contract pricing, so while I appreciate the urgency and everyone’s support to purchase these vehicles, let us prepare an agenda item so that you can do it legally.”
Glick requested clarification on the status of the new state contract pricing, which he stated, in previous years’ experience, would be available as the previous contract expired.
“Are you aware of the supply chain issues that have been going on with chips? We have not even received or been able to take ownership of the vehicles we purchased last year,” said Moody. “They’re still sitting on a lot in Columbia, because we can’t get light bars for them. This is not a typical state contract timing, but because they cannot get vehicles and the cost of vehicles has increased so much, dealerships are not honoring the current state contract pricing.”
Glick motioned to postpone the item until state contract pricing was available. The motion was approved, 7-0.