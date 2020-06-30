A Tullahoma man wanted for murder was collared Tuesday in Murfreesboro after a state-wide manhunt.
The suspect, Brent Paul Moon, 21, was apprehended by a team of Franklin County officers and lawmen from the Murfreesboro Police Department June 30.
Moon was identified a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Saturday, June 27 at approximately 5 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove area of Franklin County.
"Authorities were able to locate Mr. Moon at a residence in Murfreesboro and place him in custody and transport him to the Franklin County Jail where he was booked on the charge of homicide," a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department release states.
Moon is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail with a bond to be set in open court and has a court date set for 8 a.m. Aug. 3 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
FCSO reports say deputies stated that Moon appeared at the Pleasant Grove Road residence and asked to speak to the victim, James Eric Hanger.
Reports further state that Moon is suspected of entering the residence, and after a short time, two unidentified black males also entered, wearing all-black clothing and black masks. Witness accounts state that one of the suspects held a gun and started to demand money, reports said, adding that an argument ensued.
Witnesses said a struggle began for control of the weapon, and the man holding it fired a round, striking Hanger, reports said. All three suspects then fled the area, according to the reports.
When deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene, they determined Hanger did not survive the injuries, reports said.