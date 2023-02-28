Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
In the early hours of Saturday morning, unspeakable tragedy struck Moore County as MCHS Senior Isaiah Petty was killed as the passenger in a single car crash on the highway just down from the high school.
According to the preliminary police report taken at 4:10 a.m. the morning of the wreck, the vehicle driven by Kaden White, 20, was traveling west on State Route 55. An investigation showed that the Kia left the roadway on the left, struck a ditch and then struck a culvert. The impact caused the vehicle to flip and then strike a tree. Petty, who was a passenger was killed in the crash while White was injured. Charges are pending against the driver.
Petty, 17, was a senior at the high school where he played football and wrestled.
Moore County High School hosted a candlelight vigil to honor the life of Isaiah Sunday evening. Over 600 students, parents, and community members from Lynchburg and the surrounding areas gathered to memorialize the promising young life that was unexpectedly cut short. Grief counselors and mental health professionals were on hand for those who needed support, and a memorial book was decorated for Isaiah’s family. The mark that he left on those who knew him is indelible and could be seen by the sheer amount of love and support by those in attendance.
Class of 2023 Sponsor and MCHS Library/ Media Specialist Lisa Moorehead spoke about the tragedy.
“As kids progress through school, you get quite attached, especially in a small school like Moore County. We all know each other. We know each other's families. We see each other at the ballgame, in Woodard’s Market, pumping gas at Jiffy Mart, and stopped at our one traffic light. We may not always be the very best of friends, but we do share a bond. We share a closeness because we live in this small community where we look out for our own.
As a class sponsor, this bond solidifies so much. I see these kids all day, every day. They become so much a part of me... They truly feel like my kids. Sometimes they tell me I'm too blunt. Sometimes I'm very strict on them. Sometimes I laugh with them until tears are rolling down my face. I give advice. They ignore advice. They truly are my kids. So, when I lose one of them, the pain is great. I hurt for my student who was taken from us. I hurt for his family... His friends... His classmates. I just hurt. We all hurt.
I hurt today, but I'm so thankful for yesterday. Yesterday, I got to buy these seniors pizza for lunch. We met in the theater. I made them sit down first so I could congratulate five of my kids for their early graduation. But I also got to tell them how special they are and how much I love them all. I got a little emotional at the time, and they laughed at me a little. Then we took pictures of them as a class. I am so thankful for that. It was a happy time, a celebration. And now, less than 24 hours later, we are stricken with grief. Please hug those close to you. Tell people you love them. This class is special. They are hurting now, and we all hurt with them. Pray for them, and pray for us to be what they need right now.”