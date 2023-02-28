In the early hours of Saturday morning, unspeakable tragedy struck Moore County as MCHS Senior Isaiah Petty was killed as the passenger in a single car crash on the highway just down from the high school.

According to the preliminary police report taken at 4:10 a.m. the morning of the wreck, the vehicle driven by Kaden White, 20, was traveling west on State Route 55. An investigation showed that the Kia left the roadway on the left, struck a ditch and then struck a culvert. The impact caused the vehicle to flip and then strike a tree. Petty, who was a passenger was killed in the crash while White was injured. Charges are pending against the driver.