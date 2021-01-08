The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen have allocated more funds to two infrastructure projects with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).
According to City Administrator Jennifer Moody, both a sidewalks project and a roadway project in coordination with TDOT will receive extra funds for the construction phase of said projects.
At a recent board meeting, which was held virtually via Zoom due to increase COVID-19 cases in the area, Moody explained that two Surface Transportation Block Grant (STBG) contracts would receive extra funding due to the city having a balance of funds from its allocation of the state’s gas tax revenues.
According to Moody, the city is allowed to use these funds for transportation projects on state routes within the city. The city was notified of its remaining balance of $79,016.19 for the fiscal year 2020 that was “required to be under contract prior to September 20, 2020.”
“Recognizing that these funds would be insufficient to allocate to a new project, we requested to have these funds split and allocated to two existing projects that have not yet reached the construction phase,” Moody said in a memo on the subject.
That means that both a Cedar Lane sidewalks project and a Ledford Mill road widening project had more money added to both projects.
The Cedar Lane project, which involves adding sidewalks along William Northern Boulevard and Cedar Lane to tie them into the city’s existing greenway, originally had an estimated construction cost of $709,300, per the contract documents. That phase of the project now carries an estimate of $758,071 with the added funds. The figure is a $48,771 increase, which includes both the city’s 20% match and the state’s 80% share, or $39,016.19 of the previously unallocated $79,016.19.
According to the contact documents, the sidewalks would be added along the northern side of William Northern Boulevard from North Jackson Street, connecting to more sidewalks on the eastern side of Cedar Lane, or the side where Continental Apartments is located.
The Ledford Mill Road project, which will widen the roadway and box culvert over the North Fork of Rock Creek from the intersection of Ledford Mill Road and North Jackson Street (SR-16) to the entrance of the new state industrial access road serving the Tullahoma Airport Business Park, originally carried a construction estimate of $474,485. The remaining $40,000 of the previously unallocated funds will now go toward this project. Between the city’s 20% share and the state’s 80% match, the construction phase of this project will now increase by $50,000.
This project will also be extended from Sept. 30 of this year to Sept. 30 of 2023 in order to complete all phases of the project.
The board approved the funds allocation unanimously at the meeting.