With the deadline for the May 3 county primary set for this Thursday, Feb. 17, at noon, more budding candidates have either picked up or submitted their qualifying papers for the 2022 local election ballot.
As of Feb. 14, 20 more potential had picked up papers for the 2022 local election ballot, with 29 candidates filing their papers and qualifying. The following races have either had candidates officially qualify for the ballot or pick up papers to run for the office over the past couple of weeks:
Commissioner races
For the Coffee County commission elections, the full commission will see a complete reset following the redrawing of county districts in accordance with the 2020 Census. The new county district map has changed from 21 districts to nine, with two commissioners representing each district, resulting in a loss of three commission seats.
The new District 1 saw sitting Commissioner Jimmy Hollandsworth pick up his qualifying papers and may meet sitting Commissioner Helen Debellis at the May primary. As of writing, both have yet to submit their petitions.
For the new District 2, sitting Commissioner Claude Morse (R) has filed his petition papers and may meet fellow sitting Commissioner Joey Hobbs (R). They may join. Michael Stein (D) on the ballot.
In the race for the new District 3 seats, sitting Commissioner Scarlett Taylor joined the fray as she picked up her papers. Charles Duncan (R), Bradford Godwin (R), Randy Harrell (I), sitting Commissioner Ashley Kraft (R), Laura Nettles (R), sitting Commissioner Rose Ann Carden Smith (R) and Barry West (I) have yet to file their papers.
The new District 6 saw Terry Hershman (R) pick up and file his qualifying papers. He may meet sitting Commissioner Dennis Hunt (R) at the May primary, as Hunt has also filed his papers. Sitting Commissioner Bobby Bryan (I) has also submitted his qualifying papers. Joe Holland (R) has only picked up his papers thus far.
In the new District 7, Tina Reed (R) has filed her papers and may meet sitting Commissioner Jackie Duncan (D), sitting Commissioner Rosemary Crabtree (D) and Tildon Stubblefield on the ballot. Crabtree is the only other potential candidate thus far to have qualified.
County mayor race
For the Coffee County mayoral race, only current sitting County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham (I) has officially filed her papers and may meet former State Rep. Judd Matheny (R) and Luke Cameron (D) in the August general election if they file their qualifying papers by deadline as of press time.
Judgeships and more
For the race of District Attorney General, Felicia Beth Walkup (R) has picked up her papers and may meet current District Attorney General Craig Northcott in the May primary. He has filed his petition papers.
For the Circuit Court Judge races, Bobby Carter (R) has filed his petition papers for the seat of Circuit Court Judge–Part 2 and may face off with Eric Burch (R), who has qualified. Felicia Beth Walkup (R), while having papers, has revealed her intentions to run for district attorney.
For the seat of General Sessions Court Judge – Part 2, Gerald L. Ewell, Jr. (R) has filed his petition papers and may meet Garth Segroves (R) in the primary.
For the seat of County Trustee, incumbent John Marchesoni (R) has submitted his qualifying papers and remains unopposed. As for the Register of Deeds seat, incumbent Donna Toney (R) has submitted her qualifying papers and remains unopposed.
In the road superintendent race, incumbent Benton Bartlett (R) has officially qualified and may join Ronnie Dale Watts (D) and Scott Hansert (R) on the ballot. For the Road Commissioner seats, Jeff Bush (I) has officially qualified for the Road Commissioner Seat 1 – District 3 seat. As for the Road Commissioner Seat 3 – District 5, Carolyn Beaty Duke (R) and James R. Kennedy (I) have picked up their papers for their races. James Grady Weaver (I) has picked up his papers for the seat of Road Commissioner Seat 4 – District 6.
For the constable seats, both Brian D. Coate (D) and James V. Sanders, Jr. (R) have officially qualified and may face off for Seat 3 for Districts 5, 8 and 9.
School Board races
As for the Coffee County School Board, Thomas E. Ballard (R) has picked up his papers and may meet Sarah Bradley (R), sitting school board member Freda Jones (I) and Gordon Matthews (I) for the Coffee County School Board Seat 1 for Districts 1, 3 and 4, provided they file their qualifying petitions. Charles Parsley (R) has submitted his petition papers and meet sitting Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell (R) may meet in the May primary for Seat 2 for Districts 2, 6. As for the Coffee County School Board Seat 3 for Districts 5, 8 and 9, Jennifer Peacock Hodge (R) has picked up her papers and may meet incumbent Brent Henley (I) and current County Commissioner Michael Ray (I) in the August election, provided they file their qualifying petitions.
Important deadlines
The voter registration deadline for the May 3 county primary is Monday, April 4. The deadline to file petitions for the primaries is this Thursday, Feb. 17, at noon.
For the Aug. 4 general election, including the Tullahoma and Manchester municipal elections, qualifying petitions may be picked up starting Monday, Feb. 7. The filing deadline for that election will be noon Thursday, April 7. Those interested in running for those seats may pick up papers at the Coffee County Election Commission, located at 1329 McArthur St., Suite 6 in Manchester.
Along with local general elections, the Aug. 4 ballot will include statewide primaries for governor, U.S. House of Representatives (6th Congressional District), Tennessee House of Representatives (47th House District), state executive committeeman and committeewoman, as well as questions as to whether to retain or replace various judges on the state’s supreme and appellate courts.
For more information contact the Coffee County Election Commission office at 931-723-5103.