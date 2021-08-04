Two more grievances were filed against Ross Peterson Friday before the Decherd police chief’s resignation was announced later in the day.
Sgt. Investigator Greg King filed both grievances — one on grounds Peterson created a hostile work environment through character defamation and the other for sexual harassment via a hostile work environment by Peterson and his wife, Water Department Clerk Michelle Peterson.
A special-called Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting had been scheduled for July 22, but had been called off due to Mayor Michael Gillespie requesting further investigation into allegations against Peterson.
Nashville TV news teams from Channels 4, 5 and 17 and local media showed up at City Hall after hearing word that the meeting had been called off.
The media presence resulted in Peterson fielding questions from journalists for more than an hour and a half surrounding the circumstances where an off-duty officer was charged with aggravated assault in a road-rage case in Murfreesboro and a sexual-harassment complaint filed by Sgt. Bruce Elliott that includes 38 current and former Decherd employees as witnesses was filed against Peterson and Mrs. Peterson on grounds there was “blatant and repeated sexual harassment” while on the job.
Peterson said the conditions he is facing stem from a political attack with an upcoming Decherd municipal election next month and a county election next year. However, he resigned later Friday, according to City Attorney Jerre Hood.
During the impromptu press conference, Peterson was asked about why a more thorough background check into hiring Police Officer Mathew Ward was not conducted.
Ward, 31, of Cason Lane in Murfreesboro, was charged after an investigation of a June 13 road-rage case starting on Interstate 24. Ward was charged with aggravated assault after pointing his Decherd-issued handgun at Ilya Kovalchuk from the city of Franklin after speeding on I-24. Ward had displayed his badge and told Kovalchuk to pull over.
Peterson was asked what his involvement was in the process when Ward was hired.
He was quoted earlier in a Nashville News Channel 5 interview as saying the staff was allowed to ask only two questions and had no further go-ahead to extend beyond that.
“There was no form filled out where we get it notarized or we could ask questions, anything different from ‘did you work here and would you rehire that person,’ and since he’s not actually got an extensive work history in law enforcement, we didn’t do that,” Peterson said. “That’s my answer.”
However, Ward did sign the release-from-liability form that contradicts Peterson’s statement.
Peterson said on July 22 that at the time Ward was hired, it was up to King to do a more thorough background check if he deemed necessary.
Peterson said several times in the press conference that in dealing with 160 city policies, what’s in place to be used isn’t always clear, and he was unaware of the exact forms King the going by because King was handling that end of the hiring process.
Peterson said that in addition to being the police chief, he’s also the fire chief in his role as public safety director. He said the staff under him has been assigned the involvement in the hiring process, and the city follows background checks on employee candidates from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.
King had given a different account of what happened in the hiring process and said he had reservations about employing Ward.
He said Peterson had directed him to not make a more detailed background check.
King had said some answers to questions he directed at Ward were unsatisfactorily answered.
King said he deemed the Fort Walton Beach Police Department should have been called, but Peterson directed him not to bother with it.
King referred to the impromptu press conference in his grievance and said Peterson’s statements about him defamed his character, leaving him no choice but to file a complaint, stemming from the chief’s statements at the time and other actions Peterson had allegedly committed prior to it.
“Chief Peterson was subsequently allowed to conduct a 90-minute press conference to the media ostensibly assembled to cover the city’s emergency board meeting about Chief Peterson in the city’s board room in front of the lectern where he again publicly defamed my character and abilities on July 22, 2021,” King said in the grievance. “These actions by Chief Peterson have created a hostile work environment and one which can be injurious to my professional and public reputation.
“Given this sequence of events, I have no choice but to file a grievance for a hostile and harassing work environment and seek redress for the actions which have implied incompetence and defamed my character in this community and beyond.”
King said that during the week prior to the July 12 city board meeting, Peterson had called King into City Administrator Rex Clark’s office for a closed-door meeting.
“Chief Peterson stated he had heard someone was going to try and get me to talk to the media that would attend the board meeting,” King said. “Chief Peterson commented on my multiple statements about not being allowed to make the phone call to Fort Walton to check Mr. Ward’s background and reminded me that he talks to the media. Given my previous history with Chief Peterson, I immediately feared he would attempt to shift the blame for Ward’s hiring to me.”
King said Peterson has assigned blame to employees before.
“I have previously been arbitrarily and capriciously demoted without cause when Chief Peterson was upset about anonymous letters being placed on the vehicles of the mayor and aldermen,” King said. “I was accused of helping craft said letters and was demoted from sergeant to patrolman without a write-up as required by policy.
“The policy in effect at the time equated the demotion of a supervisor to the severity of the suspension of a non-ranking officer. The policy also stated I was to have been given corrective measure to take, which was also not done.”
King said Peterson has also made multiple defamatory remarks about him recently receiving a master’s degree.
“Given this history, I called Aldermen (Pam) Arnold, (Richard) Gulley and (Jimmy Wayne) Sanders and expressed my fear that Chief Peterson was going to shift the blame for the Ward situation to me instead of taking ownership of the situation, demonstrating leadership and admitting the mistake,” King said in the grievance.
King also said that at the July 12 board meeting, Peterson exclaimed “that investigator over there looked him up on TLO (The Last One background check system) and didn’t find anything.”
King said that implied he had checked into Ward’s history without any relevant results.
“To protect my reputation, I went public with the background-check policy, Mr. Ward’s liability release, and my statement of events,” King said. “I did not want to make city business public, but after seeking preemptive action with the aldermen and the city administrator witnessing Chief Peterson’s comments, I felt I had no other choice.
“As a result of my actions, I was not spoken to by the command staff of the Police Department for several days.”
With the sexual-harassment grievance, King said Decherd Police and Fire department employees and other city employees have been subject to a continued hostile work environment of a sexual nature generated by Peterson and his wife.
“This behavior has been witnessed by multiple employees of the City of Decherd including, but not limited to, City Administrator Rex Clark, Assistant Chief Kenneth Griffin, Capt. Ben Foster, Fire Capt. Daniel Meaker, Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Williams, former Officer Zac Marion, former Officer Jamie Ocheltree, and former Police Department administrative assistant Michelle McCormick,” King said.
The grievance says the examples of the Petersons’ conduct include, but are not limited to:
• Peterson performing a “badge ceremony” for new hires where he rubs the officers’ badge in an inappropriate way, depicting a sexual act, prior to giving the badge to a new or newly promoted employee.
• Peterson rubbing employee paychecks in an inappropriate way, depicting a sexual act.
• Peterson summoning his wife to the squad room to “spank” Capt. Ben Foster.
• Peterson continually making lewd comments of a sexual nature extending far beyond off-color joking or “locker room” type talk.
• Peterson going into graphic detail about his sexual exploits with his wife, often with her present in the room and sometimes engaging in the conversation.
“I have previously expressed my discomfort caused by the Petersons’ behavior,” King said. “I have stated on numerous occasions I was leaving the squad room due to the nature of the conversation. City Administrator Clark and Assistant Chief Griffin have witnessed my doing so.”
King said he’s had conversations with Griffin about leaving the room due to the sexual nature of the Petersons’ behavior.
“To date, the city has taken no action to alter the Petersons’ behavior despite the city administrator, mayor, and several current and former members of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen witnessing his inappropriate, unprofessional, and harassing behavior,” King said. “Given the situation, I have no choice but to file a formal grievance with the city administrator.”