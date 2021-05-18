Bonnaroo organizers have announced more ticket options are available for those wanting to go to the “Concerts On The Farm” concert series.
Organizers said there will now be a $35 general admission lawn ticket along with the tickets for a group of four.
“This gives you the option to buy individual tickets instead of committing to a four-person pod,” organizers said.
Tickets for the $35 option went on sale at noon today, May 18, via bonnaroofarm.com. Tickets for the four-person pods are still available.
The first installment of the concert series will feature Billy Strings May 28, Jon Pardi with special guest Jameson Rodgers May 29 and The Avett Brothers July 2-4.
The farm had its first live concert in over a year when country singer Jason Aldean performed his two-night concert “Jason Aldean: Live at the Bonnaroo Farm,” May 14 and 15.
“Concerts On The Farm” will be limited in capacity to allow for social distancing, offering music fans the opportunity to enjoy live music while following current CDC guidelines.
For a complete list of safety measures, allowed and prohibited items and additional information for “Concerts On The Farm,” please visit bonnaroofarm.com/information. To sign up for the e-mail list to receive updates for “Concerts on the Farm” and other special events go to bonnaroofarm.com.