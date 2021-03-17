Claude Morse has been given the nod by the Coffee County Commission to fill the vacancy for District 3 left with the resignation of Todd Crockett.
He emerged from a field of four, all of who were vying for the seat. Also seeking the spot were Michael Anderson, Mike Stein and Julie Anderson. Michael Anderson withdrew his name from consideration during the meeting after hearing that Morse had applied.
Candidate Mike Stein is the chairperson of the English Department at Coffee County High School. He had campaigned for the seat two years ago. Candidate Julie Anderson is a freelance marketing consultant in Manchester. Her interests in government stems from a prior job, where she said she observed the lack of oversight and accountability.
The seat was filled through a series of votes by the commission. The applicant with the fewest votes each round was eliminated. Michael Anderson withdrew before a vote was held, Stein was eliminated in the initial vote and then Morse was elected in the second. His turnaround time was zero as he was sworn in and participated in the meeting.
Morse is a retired Air Force officer, Manager of Public Affairs and Marketing at AEDC.
The seat was left empty after Crockett resigned upon taking a new job out of state.