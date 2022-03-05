A mother faces felony assault charges after she allegedly threw a hammer out of her second story window and hit her son on the head.
The mother, Jada Clark, 47, is charged with aggravated assault, a crime that carries three to six years in prison, for the incident involving her 21-year-old son.
Police say they encountered the son outside the residence with blood coming from his head.
“He called police because his mother threw a hammer at him out of a second story window,” police explained, noting the son pointed to his mother who was looking out the window when officers arrived.
During questioning, the mother told police she and her son had gotten into an argument over a soft drink and she had directed him to leave. She then revealed that as he was standing in front of the apartment she opened the window and threw something at him. She said she did not recall what she hurled out the window.
Police searched the area and found a hammer head, without the handle, lying on the ground. The hammer appeared to have blood on it. Clark was arrested at the scene and charged with felony assault.