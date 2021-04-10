A mother and son have been charged with robbing a Manchester man at gunpoint, the son accused of kicking in the victim’s door while his mom waited in the get-away car.
The suspected mom and son robbers, Coty Spencer Ledbetter, 33, and Virginia Lynn Ledbetter, 53, were both bound to the grand jury by General Sessions Judge Jere Ledsinger on charges of aggravated robbery. They could face up to 12 years in prison for the crime if they are convicted.
Warrants allege that the young Ledbetter kicked in the door of a Rigney Drive residence in Manchester and demanded the victim give him money. The victim said the suspect pointed a gun at him during the armed heist before fleeing to his waiting get-away car. Lawmen believe his mother was waiting there, several yards from the house. The suspects were not able to get far as officers arrived and stopped them.
A search of the area around the scene of a crime netted a bb gun they believe the suspect used in the heist and then discarded into a ditch. They also found a mask in the get-away vehicle fitting a description of the one the victim said his robber was wearing when he burst into his residence.