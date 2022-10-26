Mother Nature may have helped spare the homes of nearly 1,000 people earlier this week when rain turned the tide in the Isha Fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain in southern Warren County after the inferno had charred over 200 acres.
Evacuation advisories were issued Tuesday morning as fire raged on the mountainous border of Warren and Sequatchie counties after a trespasser allegedly touched off a blaze on the Isha property located in the remote reaches of Harrison Ferry Mountain on Monday. High winds ahead of the Tuesday afternoon storm had whipped up the flames, bringing them dangerously close to residences and the main campus of Isha. Evacuations were advised even as nearly 100 fire fighters, including some from the Coffee County Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Lincoln County, Moore County and Winchester Fire Departments, had worked shifts beginning Monday afternoon in the isolated mountainous region that straddles Warren and Sequatchie counties.
Making the fight difficult was that the main part of the fire was located in a gorge that was surrounded by high banks, making access to firemen treacherous in the heavily wooded terrain. The National Guard used Blackhawk helicopters to scoop water from a nearby pond to drop on the flames Tuesday as some residents in the danger zone took refuge in various shelters set up in the area. However, other than the air drops, getting water to the fire was nearly impossible, prompting firefighters to swap fire hoses for chain saws and axes to start back burns to help clear any fuel ahead of the approaching flames.
While firefighters were able to contain about 30 percent of the fire by late Tuesday, it took Mother Nature only a few minutes to finish the job as a substantial rain doused the Isha Fire, stopping it in its tracks as it began to encroach on residences where fire trucks had been staged to make a last stand should the fire again make a leap.
The blaze started Monday from a campfire set by a man who had allegedly been warned to stay off of Isha property. The suspected trespasser, Robert Vincent Halter has been arrested and charged with reckless burning. His case has been set for later this week in Warren County General Sessions Court and lawmen say more charges could be coming. He had been camping in the woods near Isha which is an internationally-renowned meditation retreat deep in rural Warren County.