Isha fire 1
Photo provided

Mother Nature may have helped spare the homes of nearly 1,000 people earlier this week when rain turned the tide in the Isha Fire on Harrison Ferry Mountain in southern Warren County after the inferno had charred over 200 acres.

Isha fire 2

Evacuation advisories were issued Tuesday morning as fire raged on the mountainous border of Warren and Sequatchie counties after a trespasser allegedly touched off a blaze on the Isha property located in the remote reaches of Harrison Ferry Mountain on Monday. High winds ahead of the Tuesday afternoon storm had whipped up the flames, bringing them dangerously close to residences and the main campus of Isha. Evacuations were advised even as nearly 100 fire fighters, including some from the Coffee County Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Lincoln County, Moore County and Winchester Fire Departments, had worked shifts beginning Monday afternoon in the isolated mountainous region that straddles Warren and Sequatchie counties.

Robert Vincent Halter photo

Robert Vincent Halter