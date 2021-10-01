Chasity Kay Hill, 27, and Logan Heath Tindale, 22, were killed Sunday, Sept. 19 in a double murder in Estill Springs. Two suspects have been arrested on first-degree murder charges. Ronald Andrew Archey, 54, and Cullen Blake Hickerson, 25, both of Coffee County have reportedly confessed to the fatal shootings of the victims.
Hill’s sister, Danielle Watkins, revealed the mother of four was a good person who made some wrong decisions.
“She was the first born. She was a really good person. She liked riding around, hanging out with friends,” Watkins said. “As a family we were really, really close. We went to the same schools, sometimes had classes together. We had a rough life, but a lot of people have.”
Hill’s young adulthood was marked by a darker turn, but recently Hill had started to improve, her sister said.
“She loved her kids and she talked about wanting to get her babies back,” Watkins said.
Hill was the mother of four children, the youngest was celebrating his first birthday when the family got the news of her death.
“It seems so unreal,” Watkins said, “Her dad brought me her ashes this morning (Sunday). It really hit me when I got them – that’s my sister inside of there.”
Watkins believes there are more than just the two men arrested in the murders that were involved in the deaths of her sister and her friend.
“I will do whatever it takes to bring complete justice to her. I will get it. I know they have two in custody now but they said that there is more involved in it,” Watkins said. “My sister didn’t deserve this. She was too young. She didn’t deserve any of this that happened.”
“It’s really messing with us. I didn’t know it would happen like this. It doesn’t really seem real, but there’s nothing that I can say or do to change any of this or make her come back. She had a beautiful ceremony. It’s definitely – it’s hard, she said. “I’ve called her messenger and Facebook page several times and realized she’s not answering me, there’s no getting her back.”
Telling the victim’s children about their mother was something that was hard, she admitted.
“They were getting ready to tell her oldest girl about it. To tell her that (her momma) was no longer here. I can’t imagine how her babies that are old enough to know about it, to know what they are going through, or how they are telling them.”
Hill, of Hillsboro, was born in Winchester on April 30, 1994. She had most recently been employed by M-TEK in Manchester, according to her obituary, furnished by Moore Cortner Funeral Home.
“An outgoing young lady, Chasity had a beautiful smile with shiny blue eyes. She always enjoyed being around friends and family, especially her children, as well as listening to music or riding around,” the obituary reads.
According to his Daves Culberson Funeral Home obituary about Tindale, he loved listening to music, drawing, riding four wheelers and spending time with his family. He is survived by father, Robert Stanley Tindale (Tiffany); daughter, Raelynn Hovis; brother, Robert Flint Tindale; sister, Madison Garner; grandmother, Mary Tindale; grandfather, Bill Tindale and uncles, William Tindale Jr (Renae) and Paul Weaver (Cindy). He was preceded in death by grandfather, Bill Weaver.