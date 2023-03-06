Motlow and Trevecca partnership
Photo provided

Business students at Motlow State Community College now have a more convenient and economical path to a health care administration bachelor’s degree at Trevecca Nazarene University, thanks to a new initiative stemming from a partnership between the two schools.

Beginning in fall 2023, upon earning an Associate of Applied Science business degree with a medical office concentration, Motlow State students can continue studying at MSCC while transitioning into Trevecca’s degree program for a Bachelor of Science in health care administration. Students can take their bachelor’s degree courses on site at Motlow until they’re ready for their final 30 credit hours related to the major, which would be taken online through Trevecca.