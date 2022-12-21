300x200 - 1

Two Motlow State students were awarded the Rachel Gamble Memorial Scholarship through the Motlow College Foundation in the Fall 2022 semester. Kimberly, Ala., resident Anna Sullivan and Elkmont, Ala., resident Susanna Cruit.

The Rachel Gamble Memorial Scholarship was established by her family and friends to honor Rachel’s legacy and help others who face the same challenges that she met with such style and grace. Rachel was a former softball player at Motlow State who will always be remembered as someone who brought joy and happiness to those around her. The scholarship is awarded annually to a student-athlete to honor Rachel’s memory.