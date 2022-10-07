Motlow campus

The American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) announced that Motlow State Community College was one of 73 institutions selected nationwide to participate in its 2022–23 Institute on Open Educational Resources (OER).

This yearlong institute supports educators in launching, expanding, or hastening campus adoption of accessible and affordable instructional materials. The institute will conclude with a capstone closing event on July 13–14, 2023. The team representing Motlow at this event includes Motlow’s OER Facilitator Dr. Monica Butler, Associate Professor of English Donna Brewer, Business and Technology Department Lead Tracey Lee, Collection Strategist and Reference Librarian Carla M. Logue, and Academic Resource Center Director Ramona Shelton.

