Motlow State Community College was recently recognized as a VETS Campus, according to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, and pursuant to the Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support (VETS) Act.

“Motlow prioritizes Veterans’ unique needs so they can prosper while pursuing their education,” said Michael Neal, Motlow’s Veterans Affairs Coordinator. “Receiving this certification means that we’ve created programs to support Veterans during their transition from military service to college student and working professional.”