We always start with each of our communities in mind, but this spring of 2020 united us all in the Middle Tennessee region served by Motlow State Community College. We unite behind the success of our students and for workforce development. We unite because, in times of adversity, Tennesseans support each other. The beginning of this pandemic offered no clear roadmap, but Motlow has persevered and completed an unprecedented 50th year.
As we reflect and prepare for students this summer and fall of 2020, Motlow continues to plan for the future. A future that includes continuing to be a hub for education, teaching, learning, and training. We want every citizen to know that we are committed to integrity, service before ourselves, and excellence in all we do.
We have marveled, not in surprise but complete pride, at our employees, community, and students. The attention to supporting one another with patience and positive guidance serves as a hallmark of Motlow. We have not been perfect but have intentionally sought to make the very best decisions impacting safety, health, and wellness. Our focus, though broad in scale, centers on what matters most: student success. There is not a bridge we will not cross to provide accessibility and equity to our communities.
We want every county, town, and city to know we are always, always working toward the greater good with you in mind. We recognize that the development of our region depends on the spirit of collaboration and taking strides toward the future of work. We are working with small business owners and large manufacturers in our region, intertwining awareness of scalable technological solutions.
Motlow stood ready before – and stands prepared now – to continue being a regional educational destination, especially for the residents of Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, DeKalb, Franklin, Lincoln, Moore, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren and White counties.
We welcome the budding artist, musician, or thespian. We are awaiting those interested in education, history, criminal justice, and business. We are prepared to instruct the next coders, developers, and cyber defense specialists. Our state-of-the-art Mechatronics, Automation and Robotics, and Virtual Reality labs are ready and await you this summer and Fall.
We are a far different college from what we were when we opened our doors 50 years ago, but we continue to build on the success of our past employees and leaders.
As you are making decisions about the future of your family, your children, and our community, know that we are where we have always been; here to serve you.
I am convinced that we will climb our way toward an even brighter future, but it will be because we choose to climb arms locked, shoulder to shoulder, together. Our College awaits you now and in the fall of 2020. We are prepared and dedicated to your success.
One College. One Community. One Motlow.