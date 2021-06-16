The Carole Garrison Memorial Nursing Scholarship has been established at Motlow State Community College by her family and friends to honor Carole’s dedication and service in the nursing field. Garrison was a 1981 graduate of Motlow’s nursing program.
She returned to college in her mid-thirties as a non-traditional student to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse. She worked at Harton Hospital in Tullahoma and as a home health nurse for many years until retirement. Garrison loved traveling, gardening, cooking, health and wellness, and, most of all, spending time with her family.
Applicants for the Carole Garrison Memorial Nursing Scholarship must be enrolled in the nursing program at Motlow and have a demonstrated financial need, as evidenced by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Preferred recipients are first-year nursing students who are non-traditional (25 years of age or older).
Apply for the scholarship at https://mscc.awardspring.com. Applicants must have a Motlow student ID, email address, and login credentials to access the application.
For more information, please contact the Motlow College Foundation office at 931-393-1692 or MotlowFoundation@mscc.edu.
Memorial contributions to the scholarship fund can be mailed to PO Box 8500, Dept. 160, Lynchburg, TN 37352. Online donations may be made at www.mscc.edu/give/donate.