Several Motlow State Community College faculty members were recently honored with Excellence Awards from the National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).
NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges.
Motlow’s 2021 NISOD Award recipients are:
Kate Benson, Assistant Professor of Psychology
Charle Coffey, Associate Professor of Geography and Interim Executive Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs
Nathan Fisher, Assistant Professor of Chemistry
Dr. Cheri Gregory, Professor of Biology
Kyle Macon, Director of Student Success
Margaret McKinley, Adjunct Professor
David Powell, Assistant Professor of Biology
Dr. Tina Roback, Instructor of Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology
Each awardee received a medallion and certificate for their achievement. Excellence Award recipients receive a special invitation to author Innovation Abstracts, NISOD’s flagship teaching and learning publication written by and for community and technical college practitioners.
The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD-member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the Award by their colleges.