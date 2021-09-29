Several Motlow State Community College faculty members were recently honored with Excellence Awards from the National Institute of Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD).

NISOD is a membership organization committed to promoting and celebrating excellence in teaching, learning, and leadership at community and technical colleges.

Motlow’s 2021 NISOD Award recipients are:

Kate Benson, Assistant Professor of Psychology

Charle Coffey, Associate Professor of Geography and Interim Executive Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs

Nathan Fisher, Assistant Professor of Chemistry

Dr. Cheri Gregory, Professor of Biology

Kyle Macon, Director of Student Success

Margaret McKinley, Adjunct Professor

David Powell, Assistant Professor of Biology

Dr. Tina Roback, Instructor of Biology, Human Anatomy and Physiology

Each awardee received a medallion and certificate for their achievement. Excellence Award recipients receive a special invitation to author Innovation Abstracts, NISOD’s flagship teaching and learning publication written by and for community and technical college practitioners.

The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD-member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the Award by their colleges.