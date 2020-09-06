The 27th Annual Motlow College Foundation Golf Tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11, at the Bear Trace Golf Course at Tims Ford State Park.
Sponsors for this year’s event are The Accord Group LLC, FirstBank, Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home, Foundation Trustee Don Midgett, Tennova Healthcare-Harton, Franklin County Industrial Development Board, and Ascend Federal Credit Union. Coca-Cola Bottling will be the drink sponsor, and Convenient Coffee and Vending Service will provide snacks. Stan McNabb Automotive is sponsoring the hole-in-one contest. There will also be a closest-to-pin and longest drive contest, as well as a special contest, the winner of which will win 50% of the contest proceeds. Additional hole sponsorships are available for $125.
The tournament is a four-person scramble with prizes for three places in two flights. The cost to participate is $115 per person or $450 per team. Each player registration includes green fees, cart rental, mulligans, lunch, snacks, drinks, and a goody bag. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m., and tee time is noon. In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Sept. 18.
The Foundation and Bear Trace Tims Ford golf personnel will take every precaution for golfers during this unprecedented time to reduce the COVID-19 threat, keeping everyone informed of guidelines and protocols for the tournament and asking each participant to please abide by the procedural plan.
All proceeds from the tournament benefit student scholarships at Motlow State. Please contact the Motlow College Foundation office at 931-393-1543 or MotlowFoundation@mscc.edu to register for the tournament, purchase a hole sponsorship, or donate a door prize.