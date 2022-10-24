2A - motlow grant.jpg

Assistant Director of Student Success Kyle Macon, left, and Completion Coach Nickie Fanning celebrate a $68,000 advising grant given to Motlow.

 Photo provided

Motlow State Community College was awarded $68K for the 2022-23 fiscal year as part of the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) Relational Advising Grant to increase first-year retention rates.

In 2018, the Governor’s Office began providing re-occurring funds for scaling relational advising across the 13 community colleges in Tennessee. As part of the Relational Advising Grant, Motlow incorporates peer-to-peer mentoring and connects peer mentors with professional advisors or success coaches.