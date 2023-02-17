The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announced $2,802,040 in grants to 432 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grant making process.
Motlow College Foundation has received a $4,500 grant which will be utilized for the Foundation's Emergency Assistance Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to eligible students at Motlow State Community College who need help with educational expenses.
“The work of our nonprofit partners has never been more important as we watch needs emerge and evolve in this community,” said Ellen Lehman, president of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have an impact without the array of quality nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors.”
The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds through an open application process to Middle Tennessee nonprofit organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well-being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services.
Motlow College Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization dedicated to generating support for Motlow State Community College. Our mission is solely to provide financial support for programs and activities that enhance the quality of education for Motlow State students and expand educational opportunities for communities throughout the College's 11-county service area. Motlow College Foundation supports the College by generating private and corporate gifts for scholarships, academic programs, student activities, campus buildings, athletics, special events, and other campus initiatives. For more information, call 931-393-1697, email MotlowFoundation@mscc.edu, or visit https://motlow.edu/give.
The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of
Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits, and communities to respond to the needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether or not they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit www.cfmt.org.