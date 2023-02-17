Community Foundation logo

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the 40 Middle Tennessee counties it serves, announced $2,802,040 in grants to 432 nonprofit organizations as part of the 2022 annual grant making process.

Motlow College Foundation has received a $4,500 grant which will be utilized for the Foundation's Emergency Assistance Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to eligible students at Motlow State Community College who need help with educational expenses.