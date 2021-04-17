Like so many other nonprofits, the Motlow College Foundation recently had to postpone its main fundraising event of the year, the Annual Gala, due to the pandemic. Instead of canceling, the Foundation staff and Board of Trustees seized the opportunity to shift the event online and hosted its first-ever Virtual Gala. The week-long celebration and silent auction raised over $68,000 thanks to incredible sponsors and community members.
The Annual Gala is the primary fundraising event of the year for the Foundation. It includes entertainment, a silent and live auction, a delicious meal, and much more while raising funds to support Motlow State students’ scholarships. In uncertain times, a college degree or certificate could help pave the way to a brighter future for Motlow students and surrounding communities.
“On behalf of the Foundation, I would like to extend an overwhelming thank you to all the sponsors, businesses who donated auction items, and community friends who helped make this online event possible and successful,” said Sharon Bateman, Assistant Director of the Foundation. “The Virtual Gala exceeded our expectations. We could not have reached this achievement without the extraordinary support of our community partners.”
Presenting sponsors for the Virtual Gala were Jack Daniel Distillery, FirstBank, and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. Many other local businesses, organizations, and individuals also partnered with the Foundation through sponsorships, auction item donations, and financial contributions.
The event website, www.motlow.com/gala2021, will remain open through April. You may visit to view sponsor highlights, student success stories, alumni award recipients, businesses who supported the silent auction, greetings, and more.
The Foundation’s mission is to raise funds to support the programs, services, and activities of Motlow State Community College and cultivate positive relationships between the College and the community. The Foundation invites the community to become involved as the College continues to strengthen its reputation as a high-quality teaching and learning institution. The community can enhance this vision with financial support for scholarships, programs, facilities, or other needs, mentoring students, providing internships and co-op opportunities, and service on advisory boards. For more information about the Foundation, please call (931) 393-1692 or email MotlowFoundation@mscc.edu.